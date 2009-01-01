Home | News | General | Europa League: Pedro, Willian shine in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv at Stamford Bridge

- Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv ended in favour of the Blues who cruised to 3-0 win after 90 minutes

- A goal each from Pedro, William and Hudson-Odoi sealed the win for the Blues in the first leg

- A win or draw for Maurizio Sarri's men in the second leg next week will propel the Stamford Bridge outfit to the quarterfinal stage

Premier League giants Chelsea coast to 3-0 victory over Ukrainian topflight side Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their Europa League clash at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Pedro Rodriguez opened scoring for the Blues in the 17th minute with Olivier Giroud claiming the assist.

But that was the only goal which separated the two sides in the first half of the crunch encounter at the Stamford Bridge.

However, two second half goals from Brazil star Willian and Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi sealed the win for the London club.

As it took the England international just twelve minutes to find the back of the net having come on for Willian in the 78th minute of the encounter.

The victory now stretches Chelsea's winning streak to three matches since they last lost the EFL Cup title to Manchester City in February.

Ahead of the second leg of their round of 16 clash in Ukraine next week, as they aim win silverware at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri and his men will hope they can win the title in a bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

As it stands, they are sixth on the Premier League table with just ten matches, and a chance to displace any of the top teams at the moment is looking bleak.

Chelsea are sixth with 56 points after 28 matches - ten more for the Stamford Bridge outfit and will hope they seriously avoid dropping points if they must overtake any of the teams on the log.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea kicked off their Europa League campaign on a winning note following their 1-0 win over PAOK Thessaloniki FC at the Toumba Stadium.

Brazil superstar William shot the Blues in front just seven minutes into the game after carefully putting the ball in the back of the net through a Ross Barkley's assist.

The FA Cup champions have been superb since the start of the season having won their first five games in the EPL despite facing Arsenal earlier in the season.

