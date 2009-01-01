Home | News | General | Europa League: Pedro, Willian shine in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv at Stamford Bridge
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv ended in favour of the Blues who cruised to 3-0 win after 90 minutes

- A goal each from Pedro, William and Hudson-Odoi sealed the win for the Blues in the first leg

- A win or draw for Maurizio Sarri's men in the second leg next week will propel the Stamford Bridge outfit to the quarterfinal stage

Premier League giants Chelsea coast to 3-0 victory over Ukrainian topflight side Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their Europa League clash at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Pedro Rodriguez opened scoring for the Blues in the 17th minute with Olivier Giroud claiming the assist.

But that was the only goal which separated the two sides in the first half of the crunch encounter at the Stamford Bridge.

READ ALSO: PSG star Neymar might be handed 3 match ban after Man United's defeat

However, two second half goals from Brazil star Willian and Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi sealed the win for the London club.

