Afenifere pushes for Yoruba presidency in 2023; endorses S/West governor as possible presidential candidate

- Senator Ayo Fasanmi, a factional leader of Afenifere, has called on Yorubas to get ready for the presidency in 2023

- The Yoruba leader also endorsed Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti as a possible presidential candidate for 2023

- An elder statesman and historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, also stated that Fayemi has the right ideas and knows what to do in the management of the country’s affairs

Senator Ayo Fasanmi, a factional leader of the Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, and Prof Banji Akintoye, an elder statesman and historian, have urged Yoruba people to get ready for the presidency in 2023.

They made the call while speaking at a colloquium marking the 110th posthumous birthday of the late Obafemi Awolowo in Ekiti state on Thursday, March 7, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Fasanmi called on Yorubas to unite in order to produce the next president.

He further endorsed the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, as a possible presidential candidate for 2023; stating that Yorubas should support someone who shares Awolowo’s visions.

According to Fasanmi, “Fayemi embodies the visions that Awolowo strived to actualize for Nigerians.”

On his part, Akintoye, while delivering a paper titled ‘New Engagements by Progressives’, said Ekiti people could use their education advantage to become leaders in the African continent.

Akintoye called on the people of the state to rise up and lead because the country needs the values of hard work, excellence and integrity which they are known for.

He also called on Governor Fayemi to rise to the task ahead because he has the right ideas. The historian further stressed that Ekiti people must push for what is right and not let themselves “be intimidated by what exists”.

He said: “Decent people of Ekiti should take the lead and help reposition the nation. I want to say that in 2023, we Ekiti want to aspire for what we have never aspired for. We want to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“We know that it takes the Ekiti character to rebuild Nigeria. Kayode (Fayemi) has the right ideas. He knows what to do in the management of our affairs.

“We must have the tenacity to push for what we think is right. We should not let ourselves be intimidated by what exists.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Afenifere group said that the south-west would prefer to vote for a presidential candidate who would push for the restructuring of the country over the prospect of a 2023 presidency.

Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was deceiving the south-west by promising them the 2023 presidency; a promise the party also made to the south-east.

Odumakin said Yorubas would vote for restructuring over the prospect of a 2023 presidency because it is the only condition in which the zone can rapidly develop.

