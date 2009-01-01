Home | News | General | PSG star Neymar in trouble as UEFA set to hand him stiff punishment after UCL ouster
PSG star Neymar in trouble as UEFA set to hand him stiff punishment after UCL ouster



- PSG star Neymar risks being punished by UEFA after bad-mouthing the decision of VAR after Man United's UCL win in France

- The Brazilian watched his side crash out of the tournament at the stands having being ruled out by injuries

- Neymar however could bag three match bans for uttering foul language after the match

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar could be handed three match ban after aiming insults at Slovenia referee Damir Skomina.

The Brazil forward watched his side crash out of the UEFA Champions League competition at the round of 16 stage after losing 3-1 (3-3 on aggregate to Manchester United) on Wednesday night.

Two goals Romelu Lukaku and one from Marcus Rashford through a VAR assisted spot kick propelled the Premier League side to the quarterfinals of the championship.

And the former Barcelona star failed to control his emotions as he bad-mouthed VAR as he posted a screenshot of the referee's decision and slammed the intelligence of the officials.

