PSG star Neymar in trouble as UEFA set to hand him stiff punishment after UCL ouster

- PSG star Neymar risks being punished by UEFA after bad-mouthing the decision of VAR after Man United's UCL win in France

- The Brazilian watched his side crash out of the tournament at the stands having being ruled out by injuries

- Neymar however could bag three match bans for uttering foul language after the match

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar could be handed three match ban after aiming insults at Slovenia referee Damir Skomina.

The Brazil forward watched his side crash out of the UEFA Champions League competition at the round of 16 stage after losing 3-1 (3-3 on aggregate to Manchester United) on Wednesday night.

Two goals Romelu Lukaku and one from Marcus Rashford through a VAR assisted spot kick propelled the Premier League side to the quarterfinals of the championship.

And the former Barcelona star failed to control his emotions as he bad-mouthed VAR as he posted a screenshot of the referee's decision and slammed the intelligence of the officials.

"This is a disgrace. They put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. SunSport reports.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!”

Meanwhile, it is unsure if UEFA will now open a case against the former Barcelona superstar despite crashing out of the tourney.

Article 11 of their Disciplinary Code includes "insults or any other conduct that violates the basic rules of conduct".

The European body will meet on March 28 and the case could be discussed and a punishment - expected to be between one and three games - can be handed out.

This is not the first time Neymar's colourful language has been seen, as reported by SunSport quoting Spanish newspaper AS reported in 2017.

Linked with a move to Real Madrid just months after his world-record £198million transfer from Barcelona to PSG, the Brazilian got bored of journalists' questions.

He reportedly responded: "For f*** sake, have you got nothing else to talk about?"

Neymar has not featured for PSG since January 19 after suffering an injury to his right foot.

The forward was sidelined for both legs of the Champions League last 16 against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United.

