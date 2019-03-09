Home | News | General | Wike gives final statement hours before governorship election in Rivers

The governor of Rivers and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election of March 9, has declared that nothing would make him and his party be defeated during the exercise in the state.

The governor charged the people not to be intimidated by soldiers as they have a duty to vote for him and other PDP candidates on March 9, 2019.

“There is no way that the PDP will lose Rivers state and they tell the world that the elections are free and fair.

“Even if we want to play politics, how would they explain to the international community that PDP lost to an unknown party that did not campaign.

“How many soldiers will they deploy to implement the rigging. I am not worrtied about their bringing more troops from Sokoto and Kafanchan, God is our security. During the presidential and National Assembly elections, they struggled for 25 percent, but they did not get it,” he said.

According to the governor, the state has passed the stage where a failed politician will direct the people on who to vote three days to the election adding that it amounted to playing God.

"Nobody should be afraid, come out and vote for the the PDP. Your votes will be counted. Your votes will be protected.

"We will win on Saturday because we know that God is with us. Those who think they have the power will face God. They want to disrupt the elections to instigate postponement. Do not fall into their hands,” he said while noting that the illegal arrests by the military will not stop the victory of the PDP during the governorship and state Assembly elections.

Legit.ng reports that Wike also declared that the election would an opportunity to end “illegal activities of the political monster of Rivers state.”

A statement from his media office said Wike made the declarations at a town hall meeting with leaders of Rivers East senatorial district in Port Harcourt.

"If they arrest 2000 persons, they will see more 10, 000. Our people should be security conscious about their movement because these people are very desperate,” the governor said while noting that he has planted key projects in all the local government areas of the state.

He promised to embark on more projects after his victory at the polls.

Speaking at the event, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Onueze Okocha, said Governor Wike had done well and would be voted in for a second term.

Okocha described Governor Wike as a great product that will lead the PDP to victory without noise.

On his part, a former governor of the state, Sir Celestine Omehia, said everything about the election has gone smoothly for Rivers PDP because of the involvement of God.

Omehia said that the PDP will emerge victorious on March 9, 2019, adding that the people are solidly behind the governor.

"Never mind, there are threats and many of us are listed for arrest, people of Rivers East will stand with you till you emerge victorious,” he said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of transport and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi declared his support for Awara Biokpomabo, the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

