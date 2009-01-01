Home | News | General | Shakeup in Nigerian Army as new postings are announced, 13 officers senior affected

The Nigerian Army, late Thursday, March 7, announced new postings and appointments of some of its senior officers in a statement released by its acting director in charge of public relations, Colonel Sagir Musa.

According to the released postings, those affected include, Major General ECN OBI who has been drafted to the Defence headquarters as Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation.

Others include:

1. Major General LF Abdullahi who is moved from Nigerian Army Headquarters Education Corps to Defence Headquarters Director Veteran Affairs Division

2. Major General OG Adeniyi from Defence Headquarters to Theatre Command (Operation LAFIA DOLE) and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander

3. Brigadier General GK Nwosu, the Chief of Staff Headquarters 82 Division has been posted to Nigerian Army Special Forces School as Acting Commandant

4. Brigadier General CA Apere from Nigeria Army Special Forces School to 82 Division as Chief of Staff.

5. Brigadier General KI Yusuf has been posted to Nigerian Army Shool of Finance and Account and appointed Commandant

6. Brigadier General MNB Mamman from Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers (Sappers Engineering Nigeria Limited) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers and appointed Director Army Works

7. Brigadier General AD Gbadebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers to Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering and appointed Deputy Commandant

8. Brigadier General SS Araoye from Nigerian Army College of Logistics to Nigerian Army Central Workshop and appointed Commandant

9. Brigadier General CA Thomas from Military Hospital Lagos to Defence Headquarters (Office of the Chief of Defence Staff) and appointed Gender Adviser.

10. Colonel DC Bako to remain in Sector 2 Operation LAFIA DOLE and appointed Acting Chief of Staff

11. Colonel SO Omotosho to Technical Group Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and appointed Acting Commander

12. Colonel LG Lepdung to remain in Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre and appointed Acting Director Research and Development among others.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, March 6, said it launched a probe into allegations of unprofessional conduct against its personnel following allegations of misconduct against some soldiers in the recent presidential and National Assembly elections.

