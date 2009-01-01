Home | News | General | Man abandons wife suffering from cancer, says he can't stay with a 'deformed' woman
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 30 minutes ago
'For better and for worse'. This is part of the vows people exchange on their wedding days. While many people uphold this vow, it appears that for some people, they are nothing but mere words.

This is exactly the case of a man who abandoned his wife of 11 years in the hospital after she had undergone a breast cancer surgery in which she had a mastectomy. According to the story shared by Twitter user, Zahra Zaraa Danejo, he didn't want to stay with a deform woman.

She wrote: "Friend of mine had a mastectomy Cos of breast cancer and her husband of 11 years left her at the hospital because “he couldn’t stay with a deformed woman”.

