Communal clash in Kogi leaves 7 killed, 50 houses razed - Police

- The was a communal clash between two ethnic groups, Sheria and Bassa, in Kogi state, that led to the death of seven persons

- The police command in the state confirmed that some houses were also burnt down during the clash

- William Aya, the spokesman of the police command in the state, revealed that the body of one person was recovered

An uproar in Sheria and Oguma communities in the Bassa local government area of Kogi left not less than seven persons killed and 50 houses burnt down on Thursday, March 7.

Daily Trust reports that the dealy clash was between Egbura Mozum and Bassa Kwomu ethnic groups in the area by some thugs, Daily Trust reports.

Concerning the tragic development, William Aya, the spokesman of the police command in the state confirmed the incident, adding that the body of one person was recovered.

Ayay also revealed that policemen were alerted about the clash by a distress call from an undisclosed source in the area.

The police spokesman said the recovered body was taken to a general hospital in the area for autopsy.

Aya said that the state’s commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, had deployed reinforcement to the area. He said the situation had been brought under control.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the police command in Kogi on Thursday, January 10, said two persons were killed and many injured in a renewed hostility between Egbira and Bassa-Kwomu tribes in the state.

The spokesman for the command, Williams Aya, a deputy superintendent of police, who made this known in Lokoja, however, said that the situation was under control.

