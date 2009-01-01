Home | News | General | Real Madrid set to offer Tottenham £145m for Pochettino and 1 of his star players

- Harry Kane and his manager Pochettino have emerged as top summer transfer target for Real Madrid

- The Spanish League giants are plotting to offer Tottenham Hotspur £145m for the duo

- Los Blancos have struggled all through this campaign, losing out of the Copa Del Rey and Champions League in about one week

Spanish League giants Real Madrid have reportedly lined up £145 million to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The Galacticos may go without winning a title when this league season expires this May following their early ouster from the Champions League this week.

They are also third on the La Liga table with twelve points separating them from the league leaders Barcelona who have 60 points from 26 matches.

SunSport quoting AS Football however reports that Los Blancos are planning to lure the Argentine tactician away from his present club as replacement for Santiago Solari.

While Harry Kane, who won the Russia 2018 golden boot prize has been tipped as quality replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus last summer.

Real president Florentino Perez is desperately hoping to overhaul the team following the Copa Del Rey and Champions League ouster barely one week.

And the future of Santiago Solari is unsure following recent developments at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 42-year-old replaced Julen Lopetegui last October following Barcelona's 5-1 demolition of Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not ruling out a return to the club he managed between 2010 and 2013.

Reports from the Bernabeu claims Real will hire club legend Raul if they cannot land Pochettino at the end of this campaign.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid have shortlisted former boss Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri as replacement for Santiago Solari.

The Spanish tactician has been under heavy criticism following his side's ouster from the Copa Del Rey as well as the Champions League this campaign.

They are also third on the log with 48 points - 12 points shy of Barcelona who are currently topping the table after 26 matches.

