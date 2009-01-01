Home | News | General | Real Madrid set to offer Tottenham £145m for Pochettino and 1 of his star players
Real Madrid set to offer Tottenham £145m for Pochettino and 1 of his star players



- Harry Kane and his manager Pochettino have emerged as top summer transfer target for Real Madrid

- The Spanish League giants are plotting to offer Tottenham Hotspur £145m for the duo

- Los Blancos have struggled all through this campaign, losing out of the Copa Del Rey and Champions League in about one week

Spanish League giants Real Madrid have reportedly lined up £145 million to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The Galacticos may go without winning a title when this league season expires this May following their early ouster from the Champions League this week.

They are also third on the La Liga table with twelve points separating them from the league leaders Barcelona who have 60 points from 26 matches.

SunSport quoting AS Football however reports that Los Blancos are planning to lure the Argentine tactician away from his present club as replacement for Santiago Solari.

