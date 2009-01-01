Home | News | General | Group asks court to mandate CJN to probe $5m bribes allegedly collected by Governor Ganduje

- A human rights group, HEDA, has urged the court to compel CJN to probe $5m bribes allegedly collected by Governor Ganduje

- Governor Ganduje was in October, 2018, caught on camera allegedly receiving kickbacks from a contractor

- The group said an independent counsel should be appointed to investigate the grave allegations against the Kano state governor

A non-governmental group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to mandate the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to investigate the $5million bribery allegations levelled against Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sahara Reporters reports that the group in an application filed at the Federal High Court, is seeking an order of mandamus to compel the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to launch a thorough investigation into the bribery allegations against the governor.

Legit.ng gathered that the court case has already been assigned to Justice Ojukwu, and it would come up on March 21.

It was reported that in October 2018, a series of videos in which Ganduje was caught on camera receiving kickbacks from a contractor was published by an online medium. The video series also prompted an in-house investigation by the Kano state House of Assembly.

''HEDA is seeking an order directing the Chief Justice of the Federation to investigate the allegations against Ganduje based on Section 52 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission Act 2000 (as amended)'', the group said.

The rights group said an independent counsel should be appointed to investigate the grave allegations against the Kano state governor.

HEDA said it earlier requested the CJN to investigate the matter via a letter of request "which met official brick walls."

In the written address to support the application, citing Fawehinmi vs I.G.P (2002) 7 NWLR. 767, where the Supreme Court said: “The prerogative writ of mandamus is issued or ordered by the Courts to secure or enforce the performance of a public duty," the group said: "the essence of the judicial review was as mandamus to secure or enforce the performance of a public duty."

According to HEDA, a group, lawyers for sustainable democracy, had called for investigation into the matter, after which the state House of Assembly began a probe into the allegations.

In December last year, the state House of Assembly suspended the probe, following a state High Court order, banning the House from investigating the allegations.

Ruling on an ex parte application filed by one Muhammad Zubair, national coordinator of the group, the presiding judge, A.T. Badamasi, had asked the lawmakers to suspend the probe.

Baffa Dan-Agundi, chairman of the committee investigating the allegations, said his members had received a court order to halt the probe.

“We have received a court order that we should stop investigating the video clips showing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje allegedly collecting bribe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that human rights lawyer, Audu Bulama-Bukarti, demanded for the certified true copies of videos showing Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, allegedly receiving bribe.

