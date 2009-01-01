Home | News | General | Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission reduces cost of business registration

- The cost for the registration of business names in Nigeria has been reduced from N10,000 to N5,000

- This was announced by the Corporate Affairs Commission on Wednesday, March 6

- According to CAC, the reduced cost of business name registration will end on Sunday, March 31

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a reduction in the cost of business names' registration.

The commission on Wednesday, March 6, said the registration fee for business names in Nigeria has been reduced from N10,000 to N5,000.

However, the CAC said the reduction in cost for business name registration will end on Sunday, March 31.

READ ALSO: Afenifere pushes for Yoruba presidency in 2023

The commission also advised the general public to take advantage of the Business Incentive Strategy (BIS) window to formalize their businesses before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the CAC had earlier promised to register business names within six hours of successful application.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

The commission said it will ensure an effective deployment of information technology for registration of business names.

During the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, the acting registrar of the commission, Azuka Azinge, said the move is part of efforts aimed at addressing some of the bottlenecks usually encountered during the registration of business names.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

How I make over 100k monthly - graduate shoemaker - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...