Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission reduces cost of business registration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 minutes ago
- The cost for the registration of business names in Nigeria has been reduced from N10,000 to N5,000

- This was announced by the Corporate Affairs Commission on Wednesday, March 6

- According to CAC, the reduced cost of business name registration will end on Sunday, March 31

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a reduction in the cost of business names' registration.

The commission on Wednesday, March 6, said the registration fee for business names in Nigeria has been reduced from N10,000 to N5,000.

However, the CAC said the reduction in cost for business name registration will end on Sunday, March 31.

The commission also advised the general public to take advantage of the Business Incentive Strategy (BIS) window to formalize their businesses before the deadline.

