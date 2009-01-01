2019 ELECTIONS: INEC postpones assembly election in Adamawa
The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the House of Assembly election for the Nasarawa / Binyeri State Constituency of Adamawa State.
Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state , Mr Kashim Gaidam, disclosed this to the newsmen on Thursday in Yola.
Gaidam said that the postponement became necessary following the death of a member of the assembly , who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election.
The APC candidate , Mr Adamu Kwanate, until his death on Wednesday , was the member representing the constituency.
It was gathered that late Kwanate collapsed while campaigning for his re - election , and died later in a hospital in Yola.
Gaidam said that the postponement would allow APC and people of the constituency to find a replacement.
“ We received a letter from the party and the House of Assembly regarding the death of the candidate and we have replied , giving them one week to find a replacement.
“ We will communicate their replacement to the headquarters to fix a new date for the election, ” Gaidam said.
( NAN)
