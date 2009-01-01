Home | News | General | 2019 ELECTIONS: INEC postpones assembly election in Adamawa
Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission reduces cost of business registration
Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband denies reports that Actress has full custody of their son

2019 ELECTIONS: INEC postpones assembly election in Adamawa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the House of Assembly election for the Nasarawa / Binyeri State Constituency of Adamawa State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state , Mr Kashim Gaidam, disclosed this to the newsmen on Thursday in Yola.

Gaidam said that the postponement became necessary following the death of a member of the assembly , who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election.

The APC candidate , Mr Adamu Kwanate, until his death on Wednesday , was the member representing the constituency.

It was gathered that late Kwanate collapsed while campaigning for his re - election , and died later in a hospital in Yola.

Gaidam said that the postponement would allow APC and people of the constituency to find a replacement.

“ We received a letter from the party and the House of Assembly regarding the death of the candidate and we have replied , giving them one week to find a replacement.

“ We will communicate their replacement to the headquarters to fix a new date for the election, ” Gaidam said.

( NAN)

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 69 of 69