Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband denies reports that Actress has full custody of their son



Olakunle Churchill has reacted to reports of an alleged judgement by a customary court in Abuja granting his ex wife, Actress Tonto Dikeh full custody of their son on the 4th March.
He made this reaction through a notice of disclaimer issued by his legal team, stating that there was no court of such or judgment by the alleged customary court. 
According to the disclaimer, the alleged false judgement by a customary court in Abuja is false.
According to the statement, 'the public is by this disclaimer adviced to disregard the fake news making round on social media over the full custody of King Andrea Churchill granted by the court as its not only misleading but geared towards scoring cheap social relevance'.

See the full disclaimer below...
The Drama Continues:?Olakunle Churchill? releases disclaimer that Tonto Dikeh has full custody of their son
The Drama Continues:?Olakunle Churchill? releases disclaimer that Tonto Dikeh has full custody of their son
The Drama Continues:?Olakunle Churchill? releases disclaimer that Tonto Dikeh has full custody of their son

