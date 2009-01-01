Home | News | General | Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband denies reports that Actress has full custody of their son
Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband denies reports that Actress has full custody of their son
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Olakunle Churchill has reacted to reports of an alleged judgement by a customary court in Abuja granting his ex wife, Actress Tonto Dikeh full custody of their son on the 4th March.
He made this reaction through a notice of disclaimer issued by his legal team, stating that there was no court of such or judgment by the alleged customary court.
According to the disclaimer, the alleged false judgement by a customary court in Abuja is false.
According to the statement, 'the public is by this disclaimer adviced to disregard the fake news making round on social media over the full custody of King Andrea Churchill granted by the court as its not only misleading but geared towards scoring cheap social relevance'.
See the full disclaimer below...
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 69 of 69