Court sentences man to death for killing wife

Lekan Shonde , a depot worker in the Apapa area of Lagos State , was found guilty of the murder of his wife.
It was reported that 51 -year - old Lekan allegedly beat his wife to death at their home in the Egbeda -Idimu area of Lagos State.
He was alleged to have locked the door on the corpse and their two children before the incident was discovered by a housekeeper and later reported to the police.
The marriage , which was blessed with two children , aged six and four , was said to have been marred with domestic violence.
He accused Ronke of sleeping with one Kayode , the general manager of a publishing company.
Delivering the judgement on Friday, Justice Josephine Oyefeso sentenced Lekan to death based on the conviction that the convict killed his wife , Ronke.
