Court sentences man to death for killing wife



The Lagos State High Court on Friday sentenced a man named Lekan Shonde to death by hanging for killing his wife, Ronke.

Lekan Shonde , a depot worker in the Apapa area of Lagos State , was found guilty of the murder of his wife.

It was reported that 51 -year - old Lekan allegedly beat his wife to death at their home in the Egbeda -Idimu area of Lagos State.

He was alleged to have locked the door on the corpse and their two children before the incident was discovered by a housekeeper and later reported to the police.

The marriage , which was blessed with two children , aged six and four , was said to have been marred with domestic violence.

He accused Ronke of sleeping with one Kayode , the general manager of a publishing company.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, Justice Josephine Oyefeso sentenced Lekan to death based on the conviction that the convict killed his wife , Ronke.

