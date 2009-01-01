Home | News | General | Buhari’s second term: Aisha reveals who should be appointed by APC govt
Buhari’s second term: Aisha reveals who should be appointed by APC govt



Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said only card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, should be considered for political appointments in her husband’s second term in office.
She made the call during a dinner to celebrate the victory of her husband in Daura, Katsina State, as was contained in a statement by her media aide, Suleiman Haruna.
Mrs. Buhari stated that the constitution of the party specifies that appointments to offices in an APC-led government should go to card-carrying members.
She said: “I wish to thank the women and youth of this country for the number of votes they gave President Buhari in the 2019 election and to assure that he will continue to do his best to make Nigeria a better country.”

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika praised the electorate for voting President Buhari.
He assured them that the second tenure of the president will bring about development in all spheres of endeavour.

