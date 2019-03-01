Home | News | General | ‘Hoodlums’ set INEC office ablaze in Akwa Ibom
‘Hoodlums’ set INEC office ablaze in Akwa Ibom



  • 5 hours 3 minutes ago
Suspected hoodlums have burnt down an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ibesikpo Asuntan local government area of Akwa Ibom state.
Some electoral materials were destroyed in the incident which happened on the eve of the governorship and state assembly elections.
A witness revealed that the police were able to secure some electoral materials.
Akwa Ibom was among the states that recorded high rate of violence in the presidential and national assembly elections.

 
Mike Igini, resident electoral commissioner of the state, has visited the scene. It is unclear if the incident would affect Saturday’s election in the area.
More to follow…

