Kwara Governorship Election: Labour Party withdraws from race, endorses APC candidate

The Labour Party on Thursday endorsed AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s governorship election in Kwara State.

Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Comrade Issa Aremu announcing withdrawal from the race, said the development marked the beginning of liberation from one party which had ruled the state for 16 years.

At a brief ceremony held at the Africa’s People hall of Mustapha Akanbi Foundation, Ilorin, labour leaders and scores of members of both Labour Party and APC embraced the development.

He said: “What we are saying is whether you believe in Otoge slogan of APC or Odopin (the end has come) of Labour Party, we must ensure that PDP did not win Saturday’s elections.

“This coming elections and last Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections, are not only about winning; it is about liberation of our state from dictatorship of one person, one party.

“Having campaigned vigorously to all the nooks and crannies of Kwara and nationally, since I made my declaration to run for governorship since July 2018, we lower our ambition for the greater interest of Kwara, and we will work our talk. As from now, I will go back to our people and explain this to them.

“Both Otoge and Odopin, are the same thing, we have decided that we are going to back the governorship of Alhaji AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq.”

Aremu further urged Abdulrazaq to give priority to women during his administration.

