N1 Billion withdrawn from government account not for vote-buying - Kwara governor’s aide

The Media Adviser to the Kwara State Governor, Muyideen Akorede, has denied allegations that the N1bn withdrawn by government officials before the last elections was meant for vote-buying.

Akorede was reacting to allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that N1bn was withdrawn by government officials shortly before the National Assembly and Presidential elections in the state.

He told our source that the money was appropriated for in the budget and thus could not have been illegal to withdraw.

He said, “I can confirm that some government officials were invited by the EFCC over the money. However, they were not detained but asked to go and return.



“As far as I am aware, the money was appropriated in the budget. It was not for elections.”

