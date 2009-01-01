Fayemi sacks protocol chief
Ekiti State Governor , Dr Kayode Fayemi , has terminated the appointment of the State Chief of Protocol , Mr Ayo Adegbite.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode , in Ado Ekiti on Friday evening said the sack was with immediate effect.
Oyebode stated that “ according to the letter of termination of appointment signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji , Mr Adegbite is to hand over government properties in his custody to the Permanent Secretary , Government House and Protocol ”.
