Fayemi sacks protocol chief



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 52 minutes ago
Ekiti State Governor , Dr Kayode Fayemi , has terminated the appointment of the State Chief of Protocol , Mr Ayo Adegbite.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode , in Ado Ekiti on Friday evening said the sack was with immediate effect.

Oyebode stated that “ according to the letter of termination of appointment signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji , Mr Adegbite is to hand over government properties in his custody to the Permanent Secretary , Government House and Protocol ”.

