Akpabio accepts defeat, withdraws case against Ekpenyong

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting at the Apo, Abuja Judicial Division on Friday struck out a post-election matter instituted by Senator Godswill Akpabio, following his defeat by former Deputy Governor, Engr. Chris Ekpenyong, in the just- concluded National Assembly election for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

Akpabio, former Senate Minority leader, defected last August from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) under which he sought reelection ticket.

But he was defeated by Ekpenyong, who polled over 118,000 votes as against his over 83,000 forcing the former governor to run to Abuja court with suit no: FCT\HC\M\2680\19, to seek an order of Mandamus compelling INEC to review the result.

But the presiding Judge, Justice Valentine Ashi of the FCT High Court dismissed the matter, following application by the Counsel to Akpabio, Mr. Sunday Ameh (SAN), that the case be withdrawn forthwith.

The senator-elect Ekpenyong commended his kinsman for taking the right decision to pull out from the case, saying “no man can challenge the divine mandate freely endorsed by the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District”.

