Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  32 minutes ago
- Pep Guardiola has been tipped to replace Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus next manager

- The former Bayern Munich manager is said to have agreed a verbal agreement to join the club on a four year deal

- Guardiola has a contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2021 after joining them in 2016

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly reached an agreement to succeed Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus next manager.

The Spaniard took over at the Ethiad Stadium in July 2016 in a three year deal after ending his reign at Bayern Munich with several domestic titles.

He has however extended his stay at his Premier League side until 2021 - subject to re-negotiation and performance at the club.

But with Allegri hoping to pursue fresh challenge this summer despite having a contract with the Serie A giants, Guardiola seems to be the perfect man.

