Panic at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola agrees to join Juventus on a 4 year deal

- Pep Guardiola has been tipped to replace Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus next manager

- The former Bayern Munich manager is said to have agreed a verbal agreement to join the club on a four year deal

- Guardiola has a contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2021 after joining them in 2016

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly reached an agreement to succeed Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus next manager.

The Spaniard took over at the Ethiad Stadium in July 2016 in a three year deal after ending his reign at Bayern Munich with several domestic titles.

He has however extended his stay at his Premier League side until 2021 - subject to re-negotiation and performance at the club.

But with Allegri hoping to pursue fresh challenge this summer despite having a contract with the Serie A giants, Guardiola seems to be the perfect man.

Daily Mail quoting Italian journalist Luigi Guelpa reports that Guardiola is interested in joining the Turin based outfit, and has agreed in principle to sign a four-year deal.

Guelpa claims a ranking member of the club, who broke the news about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juve last summer gave him the hint.

"I've learned that Pep Guardiola already has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for the next four years,' Guelpa told Radio CRC. It's the same person who told me that Ronaldo was going to Juventus."

Guardiola is already writing his name in gold at the Ethiad after winning four titles already in his first three years at the club.

He won the 2017-18 Premier League with a record 100 points in a single season, and has also won the EFL Cup back to back in 2017 and 2018.

The former Barcelona boss also has in his trophy cabinet the FA Community Shield (2018) and has a chance to win several others this campaign.

City are currently atop of the Premier League table with just one point better than Liverpool, while they still campaign in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Juve are on course to win Serie A for an eighth consecutive season as they opened 19 points after thrashing Udinese 4-1 on Friday, March 8.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus are keen on hiring current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as a replacement for Max Allegri this summer.

This latest development is now expected to be a cheering news for Chelsea who are said to be ready to sign Zinedine Zidane as replacement for Sarri.

Zidane was reported to be monitoring the situation at Juventus with interest in getting the top job at the Turin based club.

