Home | News | General | Former Premier League winning manager unveiled as new AS Roma boss

- Ranieri will be Roma's new head coach until June 30, 2019

- The 45-year-old will be in the dugout until the end of the 2018-19 campaign

- Ranieri left Premier League side Fulham just 106 days after taking charge

Serie A giants AS Roma have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager until the end of the ongoing 2018/19 season.

The 67-year-old Italian replaces former manager Eusebio Di Francesco, who was thrown out of the club after crashing out of the Champions League.

READ ALSO: City's FFP row could see Citizens lose UCL spot to United, Chelsea or Arsenal

"We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club," said AS Roma President Jim Palotta.

The Ex-Fulham manager's contract at the club he supported as a child, runs up to June 30, 2019.

"I am delighted to be back home' Ranieri said.

"When Roma call you its impossible to say no," the Italian added.

Roma lost 4-3 on aggregate to FC Porto on Wednesday night, March 6, to crash out of the round of 16.

"We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualifications for the Champions League," he said.

READ ALSO: Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv: Pedro, William power Blues to 3-0 win over Ukrainian side

Palota said the Italian suited the job just fine as he was already familiar with the culture and environment, having already served as gaffer from 2009 to 2011.

"It was important to bringing a coach who knows the club understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all those boxes and he's very excited to take on this challenge.

Ranieri left Premier league club Fulham just 106 days after taking charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to access unique stats, facts and live updates

The Ex-Leicester Premier League title winner was fired due to poor performances this season that left the club at the relegation zone.

Legit.ng previously reported that Roma sacked Francesco a day after the Serie A giants were bundled out of the Champions League.

The club made the announcement via their Twitter page on Thursday evening, March 7.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...