Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
- Ranieri will be Roma's new head coach until June 30, 2019

- The 45-year-old will be in the dugout until the end of the 2018-19 campaign

- Ranieri left Premier League side Fulham just 106 days after taking charge

Serie A giants AS Roma have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager until the end of the ongoing 2018/19 season.

The 67-year-old Italian replaces former manager Eusebio Di Francesco, who was thrown out of the club after crashing out of the Champions League.

