Home | News | General | Ronaldo missing as Juve thrash Udinese to go 19 points clear at the top of Serie A log

- Juventus vs Udinese saw the home-side claim a 4-1 win over the guests at the Allianz Stadium

- Moise Kean netted a brace in the first half before Emre Can and Blaise Matuidi scored Juve's third and fourth goals in the second stanza

- Kevin Lasagna scored a consolation goal for Udinese six minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo was benched all 90 minutes

Juventus defeated Udinese 4-1 on Friday, March 8, with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo an unused substitute for the entire 90 minutes.

The encounter saw Moise Kean net twice as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1 to go 19 points clear at the summit of the Serie A log on Friday, March 8, at the Allianz Stadium.

Going into the game, Juventus left the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic on the bench ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League cracker against Atletico Madrid at home.

Kean netted the opener for the Bianconeri in the 11th minute after an assist from Alex Sandro.

In the 25th minute Juve defender Andrea Barzagli could not continue the game after suffering an injury and Bonucci was called into action as replacement.

Six minutes before the end of the first stanza Kean increased Juve’s lead after grabbing his brace from the near post.

Juventus went into the break with a two-goal cushion.

At the commencement of hostilities in the second stanza, both teams were struggling to increase the pace of the game, but Juventus were handed a spot-kick after Nicholas Opoku fouled Kean inside the penalty box in the 65th minute.

Emre Can made no mistake from the spot-kick as Juventus increased their lead to 3-0.

With 19 minutes left on the clock Blaise Matuidi scored the home-side’s fourth goal with a header off an assist from Rodrigo Bentancur’s cross.

In the last ten minutes, Kean missed a sitter to complete his hat-trick, but he was replaced by Hans Nicolussi Caviglia moments later.

But Kevin Lasagna netted a consolation goal for the visitors with six minutes remaining to keep scores at 4-1 at the blast of the final whistle.

The performance on the night sees Juventus total points increase to 75 points from 27 games, 19 points clear of Napoli and still keep their unbeaten status in the Italian topflight.

Udinese on their part are placed 15th on the log with 25 points - seven points above the dreaded drop zone.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juventus defeated Napoli 2-1 away from home in an entertaining Serie A clash on Sunday, March 3, to move 16 points clear at the summit of the log.

The Bianconeri presented a different squad after the hard-fought win over 1-0 Bologna in the last fixture with the likes of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Emre Can, Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic returning to the starting XI.

Hostilities commenced in a panicky mood, but the atmosphere soon charged up after about 25 minute of action when Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was handed a straight red for rough tackle on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was through on goal.

