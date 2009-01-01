Home | News | General | Ronaldo missing as Juve thrash Udinese to go 19 points clear at the top of Serie A log
Former Premier League winning manager unveiled as new AS Roma boss
Election 2019: We have made tighter security arrangements ahead of polls - Gov Bello

Ronaldo missing as Juve thrash Udinese to go 19 points clear at the top of Serie A log



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Juventus vs Udinese saw the home-side claim a 4-1 win over the guests at the Allianz Stadium

- Moise Kean netted a brace in the first half before Emre Can and Blaise Matuidi scored Juve's third and fourth goals in the second stanza

- Kevin Lasagna scored a consolation goal for Udinese six minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo was benched all 90 minutes

Juventus defeated Udinese 4-1 on Friday, March 8, with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo an unused substitute for the entire 90 minutes.

The encounter saw Moise Kean net twice as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1 to go 19 points clear at the summit of the Serie A log on Friday, March 8, at the Allianz Stadium.

Going into the game, Juventus left the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic on the bench ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League cracker against Atletico Madrid at home.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72