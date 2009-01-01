Home | News | General | Election 2019: We have made tighter security arrangements ahead of polls - Gov Bello

Kogi governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has addressed the people of the state in a broadcast on Friday, March 9, assuring the people of of their security as they come out to vote during the state house of assembly elections.

The governor said his government have made tighter security arrangements ahead of the polls, noting that the security services have quickly identified loopholes through which isolated instances of violence marred the last round of elections.

According to him, through the efforts of vigilant operatives, and the cooperation of the various parties and their candidates, the last two weeks of campaigning for the next elections have been generally peaceful across Kogi.

He said: “Even though we have more candidates contesting for election into the Kogi state House of Assembly tomorrow than we had for the Presidential and National Assembly elections a fortnight ago, we have had peace despite the higher stakes for us as a state.

“It is therefore clear to everybody now that electoral violence is a choice which individuals make out of their own desperation, and not because of any set of circumstances. Irrespective of appearances, people who provoke or perpetrate electoral violence do so because they lack inherent nobility of character and have an unwillingness to let the electorate decide.

“I wish to assure all Kogites that we have made tighter security arrangements against the elections tomorrow. The police and other law enforcement agencies have been fully mobilised and are on red alert. They have our mandate to do anything and everything necessary within the law to keep our people safe and ensure peaceful polls.

“Accordingly, I urge parties, politicians and their supporters to continue maintaining the peace as any attempt to endanger the populace before, during and after the elections will be met with stiff resistance.”

The governor further directed security agencies to spare no resources in hunting down and arresting the culprits of recent attacks in the state.

“We are going to try them for murder and request for the maximum penalty since they have no qualms taking human lives,” he warned.

He continued: “In pursuit of long-term solutions, we are also considering the imposition of certain executive orders in the overriding public interest which are designed to finally abate this intolerable nuisance.

“In the days ahead, I assure Kogites that we will so trouble those who trouble our peace in this atrocious manner that they will find themselves so occupied with too much troubles of their own to plot or execute further mischief.

“On the elections tomorrow, I encourage our people to come out en masse and vote for their representatives without fear of duress, or of threat to their lives and properties.”

