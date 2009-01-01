Home | News | General | Financial Times editorial urges Buhari to correct mistakes of his first term

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the Financial Times of London, to correct mistakes of his first term in office.

The respected news medium in an editorial which has been widely read around the world said the president's new tenure should be devoted to running a dynamic and successful administration.

Going further, the newspaper tasked President Buhari on the need of creating a level playing field for business in which access to foreign currency, permits, and other requirements is both predictable and rational.

Part of the report read: “With his renewed mandate, it is now Mr Buhari’s task to rebuild faith by running a dynamic and successful administration and by building the institutions that can lay firmer foundations than in his previous term.

“The omens from his first four years in office are not good. During that time, the former military leader ran a lacklustre administration with no obvious sense of direction. There was no coherent economic strategy of the sort being attempted by the likes of Ethiopia, Rwanda or west African neighbours Ghana and Senegal to produce the rapid growth needed to haul tens of millions of people out of poverty. It is an indictment of its leadership — both military and democratic — that the continent’s biggest oil producer should have more people living in absolute poverty than any other country in the world.”

“Mr Buhari’s priority this time must be to set out a coherent agenda, implemented by technocrats rather than ideologues, to turn things around. Nigeria desperately needs to create a level playing field for business in which access to foreign currency, permits, and other requirements is both predictable and rational.

“His much-vaunted crackdown on corruption must go beyond taking action against a few minor officials. Some big scalps would help. More important still is to implement systematic changes — whether by reforming institutions, using technology or by removing arbitrage opportunities — to create a more transparent environment. People should prosper in Nigeria based on what they know and how much value and employment they can create, not by their connections.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Financial Times of London said President Muhammadu Buhari was battling perception of frailty as Nigeria prepared for the 2019 general elections.

The London-based international newspaper in an article published on its website on Saturday, February 9, said there were concerns if Buhari was physically or mentally up to running Nigeria for another four years.

