Osinbajo's birthday appropriate for APC's victory - Yahaya Bello

The governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has joined millions of eminent individuals within and outside Nigeria to celebrate the birthday of the country's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Governor Bello in a press statement issued by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Friday, March 8, described the 62nd birthday celebration of the vice president as fitting at this point in time.

He said no time was more appropriate than now, a period the euphoria of the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was yet to die down.

The governor used the occasion to praise Professor Osinbajo for his sterling roles in the emergence of a new Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said, all his life has known nothing than striving to make Nigeria better.

Governor Bello then prayed Almighty God to continue to give Osinbajo the requisite vitality and vision to stand behind the president, praying that together, they would take the country to the next level.

He also prayed for the Osinbajo's family - immediate and political, and wished them wisdom to continue to rally round the celebrant in his commitment to a better Nigeria.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described his relationship with his vice asone of a special bond.

The president, in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, March 8, said he joined Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, her children and other Nigerians across the country as well as friends around the world to celebrate the vice president.

“I join the world in celebrating this erudite scholar, minister of the gospel and a very dependable deputy with whom I share a very special bond,’’ Buhari said.

