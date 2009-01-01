Home | News | General | EFCC arrests Imo Accountant-General, probes Okorocha over alleged N1bn fraud

-The EFCC has arrested Imo state Accountant-General, Uzoho Casmir, for allegedly laundering N1 billion

- The anti-graft agency is also reportedly probing the state governor, Rochas Okorocha for allegedly ordering Casmir to divert the money

- Casmir’s arrest reportedly followed intelligence report that the state government intended to use the money for vote buying on March 9

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant-General of Imo state, Uzoho Casmir, for allegedly laundering the sum of N1billion.

The Nation reports that a top source of the EFCC said the agency is also probing whether or not the cash was diverted on the order of the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

The cash was allegedly withdrawn in three tranches for vote buying between Tuesday and Thursday and Casmir was picked up by the EFCC on Thursday.

The source said: “We have intelligence report that cash was withdrawn through a new generation bank for use by the state government.

“Casmir’s arrest followed intelligence report that the state government intended to use the money for vote buying in favour of a particular candidate in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

“Intelligence further revealed that Casmir withdrew the amount in three tranches between Tuesday and Thursday this week in the following order; N200million on Tuesday N500million on Wednesday and N350million on Thursday."

“The EFCC has blocked the traced accounts, while the arrested Accountant General has been providing useful information to the Commission.

“Casmir was before his appointment, a Director of Finance in Okorocha’s government and was in 2016 fingered in N2billion bailout fund scam, which was given to the state by the Federal Government for the payment of salary arrears of civil servants.”

Tony Orilade, the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, confirmed Casmir's arrest.

