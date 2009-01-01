Home | News | General | APC committee suspends members over ultimatum to Oshiomhole

Three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been suspended from the party

The suspended members are part of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) of the APC

They were suspended over ultimatum given to Adam Oshiomhole to lift the suspension on Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has suspended three of its members over ultimatum given to Adam Oshiomhole, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to lift the suspension on Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Chemberline Adiaso, the south east zonal coordinator of PSC, announced this in a statement on Friday, March 8, in Umuahia.

READ ALSO: 7 states exempted from Saturday’s governorship polls

The suspended members are Robert Ngwu (director, inter party, south East); Ejikeme Ugwu, national director, legal matters and Maxwell Okoye, director, political matters, south east.

He said the suspension letter was signed by Mr Gideon Sammani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters and Facilitator of PSC.

He said the members were suspended for breach of directives and regulations guiding the PSC.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended Gov. Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.

Adiaso said they were suspended over a publication entitled ‘Presidential Committee gives Oshiomhole 48 hours ultimatum to lift Okorocha’s suspension.

According to him, their action is totally unacceptable and disrespectful to organs of the party which is against the laid down rules and regulations guiding the affairs of PSC and constitution of our party.

“You are by this communication advised to retract this unauthorised publication within 72 hours, failing to do so will lead to expulsion,” the letter stated.

NAN reports that the National Working Committee of the APC had suspended Gov. Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.

Okorocha is said to be supporting the governorship candidate of another political party, instead of the APC in the state.

Adiaso said that he had earlier dissociated himself from a recent news conference in Owerri, where the suspended members allegedly issued the ultimatum.

He said that anyone who questioned the authority of the NWC was also questioning the powers of President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of the APC.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the presidential support committee, southeast zone, gave the national working committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 48 hours to lift the suspension that it served the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The committee noted that suspending a key stakeholder and major financier of the party, like Okorocha, did not speak well of the NWC and threatened to embark on legal and mass action if the suspension was not lifted.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

You must steal - Okorocha - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...