Just in: Wike's ex-aide shot, kidnapped in Rivers

Two weeks after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (AP) ,and his elder brother were killed by unknown gunmen, former chairperson of Andoni local government in Rivers state, Ms. Emilia Nte, was on the night of Friday, March 8 kidnapped at gun point by unknown gunmen at her home in Uyeada.

It was not clear whether the kidnap was politically motivated or a separate incident of kidnapping for pecuniary gains.

Information from credible sources from Andoni confirmed the incident.

According to the source, the gunmen first shot her on the thigh before taking her away.

It was initially speculated that she was dead. However, a close family member of the abducted politician confirmed she is still alive.

Andoni is the local government area of Uche Secondus, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman.

Emilia Rogers Nte has also served as a special adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Insecurity continued over Andoni on Friday night with shootings in Ngo, its headquarters. It could not be confirmed as of the time of this report who were responsible.

Attempts by Legit.ng regional reporter in Port Harcourt to reach Rivers police command area not yet successful.

The spokesman of the Rivers state police command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni could not be reached for his reactions as his phone could not go through.

