PDP candidate Jimi Agbaje casts vote, confident of winning Lagos governorship election

Speaking to newsmen at his polling unit, Agbaje asked voters all over the state to maintain peace and order

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje has expressed his confidence at emerging victorious at the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Lagos.

Agbaje who cast his vote at Unit 004, Hinderea Road polling unit, While speaking to pressmen at his Unit 004, Hinderea Road polling unit, he revealed that the numbers are on his side meaning that he should be the next governor of Lagos state.

“The numbers are on our side, we also have reports of how things are happening at other polling units so we are confident of emerging victorious," he said.

He also gave reasons why there was voter apathy at his polling unit.

PDP candidate Jimi Agbaje cast his vote at his PU 004 Ward A

“People are afraid. They remember the violence that broke out on the day of the presidential elections perhaps that is why they have stayed in their houses," Agbaje added.

The PDP candidate also asked voters all over the state to maintain peace and order.

Agbaje had run for the position of the governor of Lagos, first in 2007 and in the last election in 2015 which he lost to Governor Akinwumi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress.

Legit.ng had reported that a group on Wednesday, March 6, endorsed Agbaje ahead of the governorship election.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, a group made up of Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF, said the endorsement of PDP's Agbaje is in furtherance with its resolve that Nigeria must be restructured.

The forum said Lagos which is a state of strategic importance in the Nigerian project should be a good starting point. It added that it cannot be indifferent with the governorship poll in Lagos because the state was the Secretariat of the anti-colonial struggles.

