LIVE UPDATES: APC guber candidate Sanwo-Olu advises Nigerians as 2019 governorship/state assembly elections continue

Today, Saturday, March 9, Nigerians across the states will be trooping out to elect new governors and state legislators that will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years. Only 29 states will be electing governors today, though the state House of Assembly elections will be conducted in all the 36 states of the federation. Seven of the states won’t be voting for governors because their own elections took place “off season”. The states are Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Anambra, Kogi, Ondo, Bayelsa and FCT Abuja. As Nigerians come out en masse to cast their votes, Legit.ng will be bringing live updates, breaking news and results from all the polling units across Nigeria. Voting commences at 8am. Follow our live updates here. Don’t forget to refresh your browser always for fresh updates.

Update from Enugu state: Polling unit being set up The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reports that a polling unit is already being set up in Ezeagwu local government area of Enugu state while voters wait for the commencement of the polls.

Update from Katsina: Buhari and his wife arrive polling unit President Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have arrived his polling unit to vote for the candidates of his choice.

President Buhari and his wife vote! President Buhari and his wife have voted. The president spoke with newsmen shortly afterwards.

Update from Oyo, Anambra states: INEC officials, security agents ready in Ogbomoso Updates from INEC indicate that electoral officials and security agents are already at their polling centres, waiting for the commencement of the polls in Ogbomoso South, Anambra East and West LGAs

Updates from Lagos state PU 003, Reg No 03 Oshodi/Isolo LGA Estate Pry School INEC officials, voters and policemen are yet to arrive. PU 010,Ward 11 Yaba/igbobi. Lagos Mainland, Lagos. Election has started. Cubicles are well secure and canopy is provided. At PU 10 ward 9 Eti Osa LGA, No ad-hoc staff, security personnel or electoral materials are in sight. Voting yet to commence at some PU in Alimosho LGA At 8am, the Unity Primary School, Egbe, Alimosho LGA, Ward D, polling unit 029, 030, 031, no queue, no presence of INEC officials, scanty voters found analysing newspaper headlines.

Update from Kano state, Ganduje's ward Kano North senatorial district, Dawakin tofa local government are Polling Unit 008 The Ad-hoc staffs are set and the voters are already cued waiting for the proper time to cast their votes.

Update from Lagos: Accreditation and voting begin at Jimi Agbaje's polling unit Accreditation and voting have started at the polling unit where the Lagos PDP governorship candidate will be casting his ballot. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Update from Lagos: Accreditation and voting about to start at Sanwo-Olu's polling unit Accreditation and voting about to commence at the Lagos APC governorship candidate Babajide Sanwo-olu's polling unit, Unit 19, Okunnu, Lateef Jakande, Ikoyi. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Updates from Gombe state Voting commenced at exactly 8am in many parts of Gombe state. A NAN correspondent who monitored the exercise in Gombe metropolis reports that turnout of voters is impressive. Voters were on the queues as early as 6am, waiting for the exercise to commence. At polling unit 008 and 006 at Kamara Primary School, the presiding officer, Augustin Kuji, said that everything needed for the election was on ground and the card readers were working perfectly. In Pantami/Malamkuri Primary School, the presiding officer, Maryam Yayaji, said so far , they had encountered no problem and voting had commenced. Also, Adams Emmanuel, the presiding officer at Justice Pindiga Street, polling unit 017, said that voting started at exactly 8am because they had everything they needed on ground. At Kofan Parashi, polling unit 003, voting commenced at exactly 8am. The presiding officer, Barkindo Mohammed, said: “This time around we have not encountered any problem, everything is going on smoothly." At the polling unit in Jauro Abare, voters were seen already casting their votes by 8am.

Voting commences in Egbeda, Lagos Voting has commenced in Egbeda area of Lagos. At polling units 45 and 40 in Ward 8 in the Alimosho local government area, in Egbeda, the electorate were seen arriving as early as 6.15am. The electoral officials arrived the polling units with their materials at 7.05 am, while the electorates waited patiently. Reports from NAN indicate that electoral materials were being arranged by the officials and ready for the electioneering process at about 7.57am. The officials first enlightened the electorate on the processes involved in voting and how to avoid mistakes. This was followed by pasting of voter lists on the wall for easy identification. At the time of filling this report, electorate were joining queues and beginning to cast their votes . Voting commenced at precisely 8.15 am.

Update from Lagos: Card reader glitches at Sanwo-Olu's polling unit One of the two card readers at Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit is faulty at the moment. The INEC ad-hoc staff to fix it is being expected. The presiding officer is presently conveying this message to the electorates. He explained that voting and accreditation are not likely to commence until the second card reader has been fixed. Meanwhile, accreditation and voting have commenced at the polling unit 18 of the same area, where everything seems to be working just fine.

Updates from Kaduna state: Governor El-Rufai on queue to cast his ballot Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has arrived the polling unit and is already on queue to cast his ballot. El-Rufai, who is seeking re-election, is the candidate of the ruling APC. The Kaduna governor, after casting his ballot at polling unit 024, Runka/Marnona, Angwan Sarki, Kaduna, said he is not afraid of losing his re-election bid.

Updates from Kogi state: Governor Yahaya Bello votes Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state voted at about 8.38am at Agasa Uvete Polling Unit 011 in Okene local government area. Governor Bello and two of his wives spent about 15 minutes to go through accreditation and voting unlike February 23 when the card reader failure kept the governor for over two hours before voting. The process went smoothly with the card reader working well. Speaking after, the governor commended INEC for a job well done in terms of timely arrival of materials and personnel. Bello, however, observed that the turnout was not as impressive when compared with that Feb. 23 election. In Lokoja, the state capital, election started few minutes after 8am in many polling units. Voting and accreditation were also going on peacefully in other parts of Okene like Adavi, Ihima, Okengwe, Eika and Kuroko, among others, NAN confirms.

Update from Osun state: Senator Adeleke votes Senator Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at exactly 9.01am at Unit 09 Ward 02 Polling Unit at Sagba-Abogunde area, Ede. Adeleke said the state House of Assembly election had been peaceful, expressing confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious. He commended INEC for the successful conduct of the House of Assembly election, saying the exercise had so far been hitch-free in Ede. Adeleke urged the electorate to be patient while waiting to be accredited so as to ensure a peaceful conclusion of the exercise.

Updates from the FCT: Low voters turn-out There is low turn out of voters at the Presidential Villa and Police polling Unit 022, in the Federal Capital Territory residents for the chairmanship and councillorship candidates. NAN observed that a few voters were seen at the polling unit. Balogun Seyi, INEC's presiding officer, said his arrived at 7.40 am. “We had a large number of voters during the presidential and the National Assembly elections. But for this election, there are just a few number of people,” he said.

Update from Lagos: Eti-osa, Probin road, Polling unit 18, Ikoyi, Lagos state Voting has commenced at Eti-osa LGA, Probin road, Polling unit 18, Ikoyi, Lagos state. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Update from Lagos: Low voter turnout at Jimi Agbaje’s polling unit As at 9.55am, there has been low voter turnout at Unit 004, Hinderea Road, Liverpool area, Apapa, the polling unit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate Jimi Agbaje. Instead, what we have here is a large number of onlookers, media personnel and security operatives. Jimi Agbaje himself is yet to come and perform his civic duty.

Update from Kano state: Large turn out of voters Kano state, unlike other states, is witnessing large turnout of voters in some local government areas of the state. A NAN correspondent who monitored the election in Kano metropolis, reports that eligible voters started trooping out as early as 7am to various polling centres to exercise their franchise. At the Yandutse Primary School, voters were seen in the queue waiting patiently for the commencement of accreditation to cast their votes. Election materials and personnel also arrived at the polling units early. There was presence of security personnel at all the polling centres visited within the metropolis, while voting had also commenced at polling units. At the Municipal Polling Units and Kankarofi Polling Unit many voters were seen in the queues being accredited before collecting the ballot papers to cast their votes. One of the voters, Musa Sani commended INEC for bringing materials to the unit early which enabled voters in the area to cast their votes without any stress.

INEC officials not available at polling units in Oke-Afa, Ifako-Ijaye as at 9.25am There were no INEC officials at some polling units Ifako-Ijaye and Oke Afa areas as at 9.25am, NAN confirms. At Ifako Ijaye as at 9.25am, intending voters cluster in groups discussing and waiting for the arrival of INEC officials at Polling Unit 009, Ward G, Fola Azeez Way, Alakuko,in Ifako Ijaye . Three security personnel are also seen maintaining law and order. The INEC officials assigned to conduct the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections at Ward E, Polling Units 21, 22 and 23 in Ifako-Ijaye had also not arrived by 8am. The NAN correspondent who visited the polling units reports that only few voters were on ground while some left because the INEC officials were not there to attend to them.

Update from Lagos state: Famous activist Joe Odumakin and actor Sadiq Daba working as election observers Famous activist Joe Odumakin and actor Sadiq Daba working as election observers arrive Jimi Agbaje’s polling unit. According to Joe Odumakin, there are no INEC staff at parts of Opebi in Ikeja. Just waiting voters and other onlookers. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Update from Ikeja area of Lagos state Unit 019 and 020 in Ikeja still awaiting the arrival of election materials and INEC ad hoc staffs. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Update from Delta state: Governor Okowa votes, speaks afterwards Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta voted at about 8.40am, expressing confidence that he would emerge victorious in his re-election bid. The governor spoke to newsmen immediately after casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 3 at Oni Primary School, Owa Alero, Ika North East local government area of Delta. He lauded INEC for introducing the Registration Area Center (RAC) system which enabled early and timely distribution of electoral materials. “By the Grace of God, I will emerge victorious, I expect to win grand slide if not in the 25 local government areas, I will win in 24 local government areas,” he said.

Update from Enugu state: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi votes Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi voted at Amube ward 2 polling unite 007, in Orba, Udenu LGA, Enugu state. The governor while addressing journalists said he was happy that the election started peacefully and expressed optimism it will end peacefully. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Update from Abuja FCT Area council elections: Voter apathy at Suncity Estate PU. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

VP Yemi Osinbajo and his wife vote The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife have voted.

Update from Rivers state Elections have started in Rumuagholu in Obio-Akpor local government areas. At Abonnema in Akuku-Toru as at 9am some people have started voting. There are signs of voter apathy in Abonnema, but eight polling units visited so far are peaceful and calm. Voters expressed happiness that materials arrived early. Recall that Abonnema was where three soldiers, including a Lieutenant were killed and some persons died during and after the presidential elections. Amidst fear and chocked presence of security drawn from the military, the police, Department of State Security and Civil Defence, voting is going in peaceful, at the moment. In Eleme local government area, election materials left Registered Area Centre (RAC) at 8am. Elections started at about about 9am as some card readers are having issues. Voter are fewer compared with the presidential election. In Okrika local government area, election materials left at the RAC centres at 8am. In Ward 6 where materials were hijacked during the residential election, voting started at about 9 am. Voting started as early in Abonnema in Akuku-Toru, Eleme,Okrika,Emohua local government areas.

Update from Lagos: Sanwo-Olu votes The APC governorship candidate, Sanwo-Olu, has voted. He also addressed journalists shortly after casting his ballot. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Update from Lagos: Jimi Agbaje and his wife arrive polling unit The PDP governorship candidate Jimi Agbaje and his wife have arrived their polling unit. After casting his ballot, Agbaje expressed his confidence at emerging victorious at the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Lagos. While speaking to pressmen at his Unit 004, Hinderea Road polling unit, he revealed that the numbers are on his side meaning that he should be the next governor of Lagos state. Nigeria Decides 2019: Live updates of governorship and state assembly elections

Source: UGC “The numbers are on our side, we also have reports of how things are happening at other polling units so we are confident of emerging victorious,” he said. He also gave reasons why there was voter apathy at his polling unit. “People are afraid. They remember the violence that broke out on the day of the presidential elections perhaps that is why they have stayed in their houses.” The PDP candidate also asked voters all over the state to maintain peace and order.

Update from Ogun state: Former president Obasanjo votes Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has cast his vote at his polling unit in Abeokuta Central, Ogun state. The former president, however, reportedly refused to make any comments after casting his ballot. Despite attempts by news men to get his comments, the former president passed no comments and simply got into his waiting car and drove away.

Update from Anambra: Peter Obi yet to vote due to card reader glitches In Enugu, NAN reports that in all the places visited, the INEC officials confirmed that the card readers were functioning, except at Amaututu Polling unit, voting point of PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Speaking to journalists on malfunctioning of the card reader, Obi said it was unfortunate that INEC was still grappling with the challenge of card readers. ”I have been here waiting more than one hour now, yet the card reader is not working and the same thing happened to me about two weeks ago. “It is sad that we have to continue this way as a nation,” he said. It was gathered that the card reader identified only 45 voters at Amaututu Polling unit before it packed up.

Update from Bayelsa state: Ex-president Jonathan, wife vote in Otuoke Former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, voted at unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa. Jonathan and his wife voted around 10.30am, NAN confirms. Ward 13 is made up of five communities, namely: Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2. At unit 37, the Four Square road, an unadentified youth attempted to cart away a ballot box but soldiers on election monitoring chased him and he escaped to the bush. Voting has fully commenced in most of the polling units visited and all the card readers are functioning well.

Update from Kebbi state: PDP governorship candidate votes The PDP governorship candidate in Kebbi, Alhaji Isa Galaudu cast his vote at his MGD solar pump polling unit in Augie local government area and dispelled rumours that he had withdrawn from the contest. “I did not withdraw from the race, I am still contesting and I will win this election insha Allah,’’ he said He advised the electorate to remain calm and be peaceful during and after the elections.

Update from Lagos: Sanwo-Olu speaks after voting Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state candidate of the APC said election is not a do or die affair. Addressing journalists after casting his vote at the polling unit 19 in Okunnu, Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos, the governorship hopeful explained that Nigerians seeking elective offices should put the people first. Sanwo-Olu who voted at about to 11am. He noted that the election has been peaceful so far, even though there have been reports of card readers glitches in some parts of the state.

Update from Rivers state: Dump lulu Briggs of Accord Party votes Dump Lulu Briggs, the governorship candidate of Accord Party in Rivers state has voted in Ward 4 Unit 1 in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru local government area of the state. A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Thursday, March 7, sacked Dumo Lulu Briggs as the governorship candidate of Accord Party in the 2019 governorship election. The court declared that Precious Baridoo, who was duly nominated during the October 4, 2018 Accord Party governorship primary is the authentic candidate of the party. He commended INEC for improvement in the area of logistics, especially the early arrival of Electoral materials.

