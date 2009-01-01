Home | News | General | Show me your hand, get the money; we don’t trust Igbos anymore - Remi Tinubu allegedly tells crowd at polling station

- Senator Remi Tinubu allegedly asked voters to show their hands and get money, after casting her vote on Saturday, March 9

- The lawmaker, who said she was not into vote-buying, reportedly complained that Igbos had not voted for President Buhari during the February 23 presidential election

- An Itsekiri woman who was on the scene reportedly told the lawmaker that she had come with her children after hearing that money was being shared

Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, allegedly asked voters to show their hands and get money after she was besieged by a crowd after casting her vote on Saturday, March 9.

The senator-elect cast her vote at Polling Unit 034, Falomo Police Barracks IV, Ikoyi, Lagos, Independent reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Mrs Tinubu, while addressing the crowd which made monetary requests, said: “Show me your hand, get the money.”

Speaking in a mix of pidgin English, Yoruba and Itsekiri languages, the lawmaker, however, said she was not into vote-buying. She implored the people to go to the polling booth and cast their votes.

Mrs Tinubu, while speaking specifically to a certain Charles Nnamani, an Igbo man, reportedly complained that during the February 23 presidential election, Igbos in Lagos did not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nnamani, who is physically-challenged, however, informed her that he actually voted for the president.

She then reportedly responded: “How will I know? You Igbo, we don’t trust you anymore.”

An Itsekiri woman and her children who were among the crowd, was said to have told Mrs Tinubu that she and her kids had come because they heard money was being shared.

