Suspected PDP supporter threatens to stab APC agent at Sanwoolu’s polling unit

A suspected supporter of the PDP on Saturday morning, March 9, threatened to stab an agent of the APC at the polling unit 19, Okunnu, Lateef Jakande road, Eti-Osa local government area, where Babajide Sanwoolu, the APC candidate will cast his vote.

According to the Legit.ng reporter present at the polling unit, trouble began when the man, a friend of the PDP party agent, moved towards the direction of the party agents in defense of his friend whom he perceived to be in distress.

During the ensuing exchange of words, the friend to the PDP agent told the APC agent that he would dagger him. The APC agent consequently raised his voice, asking that the man who threatened him identified himself.

This attracted the security agents on ground who called both men to order. The man explained that he was not referring to the APC agent, stating that he was talking to his friend (the PDP agent).

Meanwhile, calm has since returned to the polling unit as the electorates expect Sanwoolu’s presence for accreditation and voting.

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC ad-hoc staff gave the responsibility of distributing voting materials in 25 wards under Ikeja local government area of Lagos state have refused to carry out their duties.

The protesting ad-hoc staff, many of whom are corps members, insisted that they won’t go to the polling units to commence voting process until they are paid the N20,000 they are meant to collect.

One of the corps members who was among the protesters at the Local Government Primary School, Ikeja, lamented that they had to take such action because after the February 23 elections in the state, they were not paid their allowances by INEC officials.

