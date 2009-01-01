Home | News | General | Drama as INEC ad-hoc staff protest partial payment of allowances, refuse to distribute voting materials in 25 wards in Lagos

- INEC ad-hoc staff have refused to distribute voting materials in 25 wards in Ikeja local government area of Lagos

- The staff said they won’t perform their assigned duties until their N20,000 allowance is paid in full

- The INEC supervisory polling officer on the scene said there was nothing she could do about the situation

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff given the responsibility of distributing voting materials in 25 wards under Ikeja local government area of Lagos state have refused to carry out their duties.

According to Daily Trust, the protesting ad-hoc staff, many of whom are corps members, insisted that they won’t go to the polling units to commence voting process until they are paid the N20,000 they are meant to collect.

Legit.ng gathers that one of the corps members who was among the protesters at the Local Government Primary School, Ikeja, lamented that they had to take such action because after the February 23 elections in the state, they were not paid their allowances by INEC officials.

The corps member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reportedly stated: “No pay, no work! We won’t move out from here except the N20,000 due to us are paid in full.

“We received N7,000 alert but we are not ready to be taken for granted again like they did during the presidential election.”

The INEC supervisory polling officer who was seen at the primary school said there was nothing she could do about the situation as the available money had been shared at N7,000 per each corps member.

She said: “We have distributed materials since yesterday evening. But they are insisting that they won’t move to the field to commence polling. What can I do? Where am I going to get the N20,000 each which they are demanding?”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Commission in Borno replaced erring ad-hoc staff to facilitate smooth conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The state’s resident electoral commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this on Wednesday, March 6, in Maiduguri.

He said that the replacement was due to the inability of the staff to discharge their duties effectively during the February 23 elections.

