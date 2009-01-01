Home | News | General | Breaking: Bags of cash meant for vote-buying in Benue intercepted by EFCC (photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have intercepted bags of cash meant for vote-buying at North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue state.

The anti-graft agency said in an attempt to arrest the culprits, some thugs attacked the agency's operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that thugs attacked staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ezza north local government area of Ebonyi state in the early hours of Saturday, carting away sensitive election materials.

The thugs stormed the INEC's Registration Area Centre (RAC) at Okposi Umuoghara Community Secondary School at about 2:15am on March 9, beating the staff and stealing the election materials.

The thugs burned down the primary school building which served as INEC's RAC when they were done with the attack.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident and said investigation is ongoing.

