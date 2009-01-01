Home | News | General | Breaking: Bags of cash meant for vote-buying in Benue intercepted by EFCC (photos)
I am sure of victory at the Osun governorship tribunal - Adeleke
Buhari repeats February 23 practice; ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (video)

Breaking: Bags of cash meant for vote-buying in Benue intercepted by EFCC (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have intercepted bags of cash meant for vote-buying at North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue state.

The anti-graft agency said in an attempt to arrest the culprits, some thugs attacked the agency's operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 73 of 73