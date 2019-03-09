Home | News | General | Buhari repeats February 23 practice; ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (video)
Buhari repeats February 23 practice; ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (video)



- President Muhammadu Buhari spied on his wife, Aisha’s ballot paper as they casted their votes on Saturday, March 9, 2019

- The duo arrived at the polling unit at about 8am, where they were cleared and issued ballot papers by the unit presiding officer

- President Buhari had also spied on his wife’s ballot paper during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections

President Muhammadu Buhari was captured spying on his wife’s ballot paper once again, as the duo casted their votes during the Saturday, March 9 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The president and his wife, Aisha, joined hundreds of other voters to exercise their franchise at Polling Unit 003, Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura, Katsina state.

The duo arrived at the polling unit at about 8am, where they were cleared and issued ballot papers by the unit presiding officer, Aliyu Abdullahi.

A video of the president checking out his wife’s ballot paper was posted on the Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC), @APCNigeria.

