Home | News | General | LIVE RESULTS - 2019 Governorship, State Assembly Elections
Buhari repeats February 23 practice; ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (video)
LIVE UPDATES: 2019 Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election

LIVE RESULTS - 2019 Governorship, State Assembly Elections



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 minute ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


NigerianEye.com brings you updates of the official results as announced by INEC at the various polling units across the country. (Please continue to refresh this page for LIVE updates)
______________________________________________________________________________

6:10 PM - Kwara state

  PU011, Baboko ward, Ode Imam ijeta, Ilorin west

Governorship election

APC: 182
PDP: 150

PU011, Oko Erin ward, Ilorin west

Governorship election

APC: 167
PDP: 48
______________________________________________________________________________
5:50 PM - Some results from Rivers state

Unit 6, ward 4, Opobo/Nkoro LGA

Governorship election
AAC: 62
PDP: 33

 Ward 1 (Kalaibiama), unit 014, Opobo/Nkoro LGA

Governorship election

AAC: 55
PDP: 50
______________________________________________________________________________
5:43 PM - Kwara state

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, APC governorship candidate, has won his Idigba polling unit at Adewole ward. He polled 592 votes as against PDP's 80.

______________________________________________________________________________
5:33 PM - Delta state
 PU11, ward 9, DSC Pry School, Udu LGA, Delta

Governorship election result

APC: 162
PDP: 57

______________________________________________________________________________
5:28 PM - Saraki wins polling unit for PDP


Senate President Bukola Saraki has won his polling unit (006), Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area, for the Peoples Democratic Party.

For the governorship election, the PDP polled 253 votes while the All Progressives Congress polled 125 votes.

In the state House of Assembly election, the PDP got 257 votes while the APC had 118 votes.
______________________________________________________________________________

5:24 PM - Kaduna governor, El-Rufai wins his polling unit
At PU 024, Runka/MarnonaAnguwan Sarki, Kaduna north LGA where Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, voted.

Governorship Results
PDP: 59
APC: 367
______________________________________________________________________________

5:18 PM - Governorship Result: APC wins Buhari's polling unit

The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in President Muhammadu Buhari's unit in Katsina State.

Buhari's Unit 003 is in Sarkin Yara A Ward in Daura Local Government Area of the State.

The APC, whose candidate is Governor Aminu Masari, polled 370 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Senator Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 42 votes in scores tabulated by the Presiding Officer, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi.
______________________________________________________________________________

5:14 PM - A few results from Zamfara state

Governorship election result

PU 014, Line Dan Hasi Ward, Gusau

APC: 148
PDP: 24

PU 019 Beside Emir palace, Madawaki

APC: 303
PDP: 77

PU 016, Bayan Masalacin Jumat, Gusau.

APC: 451
PDP: 44
______________________________________________________________________________

5:02 PM -  OYO STATE GOVERNOR, AJIMOBI LOSES POLLING UNIT TO PDP

PU 20, ward 11, Ibadan south west LGA where Abiola Ajimobi, governor of the state, voted.

Governorship election

APC: 112

PDP: 145
______________________________________________________________________________
4:55 PM - Lagos
IPU 008 Apapa LGA, Lagos state (front of health center)

Governorship election results

APC: 129
PDP: 109.

 Oyo North. Itesiwaju LG, Oyo state ward 08, PU 002

Governorship election

APC: 133
PDP: 120
______________________________________________________________________________

4:50 PM - Bauchi governor loses polling unit to PDP

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of APC has lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP.

The governorship result is as follows:

PDP 358

APC 288

Invalid votes 59

Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis was the Presiding Officer, Mr. Chinedu Onora.

______________________________________________________________________________

4:44 PM - Ogun state

Abeokuta South Ward 11 PU 021

Governorship election result

APC: 53
APM: 76
ADC: 44
PDP 03

State assembly

APC: 77
APM: 64
ADC: 22
______________________________________________________________________________

4:35 PM - More results from Lagos state

PU 21, Ward 05, Ikorodu

 Governorship election result

APC: 87
PDP: 36

State assembly

PDP: 34
APC: 88

PU: 007, ward 15, Lagos Island

Governorship election result

APC: 129

PDP: 15

House of Assembly

APC: 124

PDP: 16


 PU 06, Ward 15 Eiyekole Lagos Island, Lagos state.

Governorship

 APC - 97
PDP - 12


 State assembly

APC: 93
PDP: 15


 PU 024, Ward 11, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA

Governorship election result.

APC: 78

PDP: 30

______________________________________________________________________________

4:12 PM - Election results in Ward 27, Unit 004, in the Ago-Sasa area of Ipokia Local Government.

House of Assembly
APM - 182
APC - 16
ADP - 18


 Governorship
APM - 199
APC - 15
______________________________________________________________________________

4:09 PM - Some results across different polling units nationwide

Polling Unit 003, Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano

House of Assembly result
PDP 50
APC 171

Governorship result
PDP 58
APC 162

Results for State Constituency.
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.
Lagos State.

APC - 48
PDP - 18
ACCORD - 7

Lagos Central, Apapa LGA,
PU 004 (Jimi Agbaje PU)

House of Assembly
APC 73
PDP 66.


House of Assembly
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.
Lagos State.

APC - 48
PDP - 18


 PU 02, 04 OKE- BALOGUN EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT, LAGOS (polling unit of APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hamzat Obafemi.)

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

PDP 32
APC 195

GOVERNORSHIP
PDP 33
APC 198


 PU 004, Lagos Central, Apapa LGA, (Jimi Agbaje's PU)

House of Assembly

APC 73
PDP 66.

PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA,Lagos State.

APC - 48
PDP - 18

______________________________________________________________________________

3:33 PM - APM defeats APC in Governor Amosun's polling unit

Ward 6 PU 008, Ita-Gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta south LGA where Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, voted

APC: 31

APM: 70

PDP: 00

______________________________________________________________________________

3:30 PM - SANWO-OLU WINS HIS POLLING UNIT

APC governorship candidate in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu sweeps at his polling unit in Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019, Ikoyi.

Governorship election result

APC: 124 votes

PDP: 26 votes

______________________________________________________________________________
3:15 PM - Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate, Busari loses polling unit to APC

Deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, lost her polling unit, Adekunle Unit 21 Ward D.

Governorship
PDP - 23
APC - 90

For the House of Assembly:
PDP - 21
APC - 88
______________________________________________________________________________

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 40 of 40