LIVE RESULTS - 2019 Governorship, State Assembly Elections
NigerianEye.com brings you updates of the official results as announced by INEC at the various polling units across the country. (Please continue to refresh this page for LIVE updates)
______________________________________________________________________________
6:10 PM - Kwara state
PU011, Baboko ward, Ode Imam ijeta, Ilorin west
Governorship election
APC: 182
PDP: 150
PU011, Oko Erin ward, Ilorin west
Governorship election
APC: 167
PDP: 48
______________________________________________________________________________
5:50 PM - Some results from Rivers state
Unit 6, ward 4, Opobo/Nkoro LGA
Governorship election
AAC: 62
PDP: 33
Ward 1 (Kalaibiama), unit 014, Opobo/Nkoro LGA
Governorship election
AAC: 55
PDP: 50
______________________________________________________________________________
5:43 PM - Kwara state
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, APC governorship candidate, has won his Idigba polling unit at Adewole ward. He polled 592 votes as against PDP's 80.
______________________________________________________________________________
5:33 PM - Delta state
PU11, ward 9, DSC Pry School, Udu LGA, Delta
Governorship election result
APC: 162
PDP: 57
______________________________________________________________________________
5:28 PM - Saraki wins polling unit for PDP
Senate President Bukola Saraki has won his polling unit (006), Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area, for the Peoples Democratic Party.
For the governorship election, the PDP polled 253 votes while the All Progressives Congress polled 125 votes.
In the state House of Assembly election, the PDP got 257 votes while the APC had 118 votes.
______________________________________________________________________________
5:24 PM - Kaduna governor, El-Rufai wins his polling unit
At PU 024, Runka/MarnonaAnguwan Sarki, Kaduna north LGA where Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, voted.
Governorship Results
PDP: 59
APC: 367
______________________________________________________________________________
5:18 PM - Governorship Result: APC wins Buhari's polling unit
The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in President Muhammadu Buhari's unit in Katsina State.
Buhari's Unit 003 is in Sarkin Yara A Ward in Daura Local Government Area of the State.
The APC, whose candidate is Governor Aminu Masari, polled 370 votes.
He defeated his closest rival, Senator Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 42 votes in scores tabulated by the Presiding Officer, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi.
______________________________________________________________________________
5:14 PM - A few results from Zamfara state
Governorship election result
PU 014, Line Dan Hasi Ward, Gusau
APC: 148
PDP: 24
PU 019 Beside Emir palace, Madawaki
APC: 303
PDP: 77
PU 016, Bayan Masalacin Jumat, Gusau.
APC: 451
PDP: 44
______________________________________________________________________________
5:02 PM - OYO STATE GOVERNOR, AJIMOBI LOSES POLLING UNIT TO PDP
PU 20, ward 11, Ibadan south west LGA where Abiola Ajimobi, governor of the state, voted.
Governorship election
APC: 112
PDP: 145
______________________________________________________________________________
4:55 PM - Lagos
IPU 008 Apapa LGA, Lagos state (front of health center)
Governorship election results
APC: 129
PDP: 109.
Oyo North. Itesiwaju LG, Oyo state ward 08, PU 002
Governorship election
APC: 133
PDP: 120
______________________________________________________________________________
4:50 PM - Bauchi governor loses polling unit to PDP
Governor Muhammed Abubakar of APC has lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP.
The governorship result is as follows:
PDP 358
APC 288
Invalid votes 59
Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis was the Presiding Officer, Mr. Chinedu Onora.
______________________________________________________________________________
Abeokuta South Ward 11 PU 021
Governorship election result
APC: 53
APM: 76
ADC: 44
PDP 03
State assembly
APC: 77
APM: 64
ADC: 22
______________________________________________________________________________
4:35 PM - More results from Lagos state
PU 21, Ward 05, Ikorodu
Governorship election result
APC: 87
PDP: 36
State assembly
PDP: 34
APC: 88
PU: 007, ward 15, Lagos Island
Governorship election result
APC: 129
PDP: 15
House of Assembly
APC: 124
PDP: 16
PU 06, Ward 15 Eiyekole Lagos Island, Lagos state.
Governorship
APC - 97
PDP - 12
State assembly
APC: 93
PDP: 15
PU 024, Ward 11, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA
Governorship election result.
APC: 78
PDP: 30
______________________________________________________________________________
4:12 PM - Election results in Ward 27, Unit 004, in the Ago-Sasa area of Ipokia Local Government.
House of Assembly
APM - 182
APC - 16
ADP - 18
Governorship
APM - 199
APC - 15
______________________________________________________________________________
4:09 PM - Some results across different polling units nationwide
Polling Unit 003, Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano
House of Assembly result
PDP 50
APC 171
Governorship result
PDP 58
APC 162
Results for State Constituency.
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.
Lagos State.
APC - 48
PDP - 18
ACCORD - 7
Lagos Central, Apapa LGA,
PU 004 (Jimi Agbaje PU)
House of Assembly
APC 73
PDP 66.
House of Assembly
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.
Lagos State.
APC - 48
PDP - 18
PU 02, 04 OKE- BALOGUN EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT, LAGOS (polling unit of APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hamzat Obafemi.)
HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
PDP 32
APC 195
GOVERNORSHIP
PDP 33
APC 198
PU 004, Lagos Central, Apapa LGA, (Jimi Agbaje's PU)
House of Assembly
APC 73
PDP 66.
PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA,Lagos State.
APC - 48
PDP - 18
______________________________________________________________________________
3:33 PM - APM defeats APC in Governor Amosun's polling unit
Ward 6 PU 008, Ita-Gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta south LGA where Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, voted
APC: 31
APM: 70
PDP: 00
______________________________________________________________________________
3:30 PM - SANWO-OLU WINS HIS POLLING UNIT
APC governorship candidate in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu sweeps at his polling unit in Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019, Ikoyi.
Governorship election result
APC: 124 votes
PDP: 26 votes
______________________________________________________________________________
3:15 PM - Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate, Busari loses polling unit to APC
Deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, lost her polling unit, Adekunle Unit 21 Ward D.
Governorship
PDP - 23
APC - 90
For the House of Assembly:
PDP - 21
APC - 88
______________________________________________________________________________
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
