NigerianEye.com brings you updates of the official results as announced by INEC at the various polling units across the country. (Please continue to refresh this page for LIVE updates)

______________________________________________________________________________

6:10 PM - Kwara state



PU011, Baboko ward, Ode Imam ijeta, Ilorin west

Governorship election

APC: 182

PDP: 150

PU011, Oko Erin ward, Ilorin west

Governorship election

APC: 167

PDP: 48

______________________________________________________________________________

5:50 PM - Some results from Rivers state

Unit 6, ward 4, Opobo/Nkoro LGA

Governorship election

AAC: 62

PDP: 33

Ward 1 (Kalaibiama), unit 014, Opobo/Nkoro LGA

Governorship election

AAC: 55

PDP: 50

______________________________________________________________________________

5:43 PM - Kwara state

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, APC governorship candidate, has won his Idigba polling unit at Adewole ward. He polled 592 votes as against PDP's 80.

______________________________________________________________________________

5:33 PM - Delta state

PU11, ward 9, DSC Pry School, Udu LGA, Delta

Governorship election result

APC: 162

PDP: 57

______________________________________________________________________________

5:28 PM - Saraki wins polling unit for PDP



Senate President Bukola Saraki has won his polling unit (006), Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area, for the Peoples Democratic Party.

For the governorship election, the PDP polled 253 votes while the All Progressives Congress polled 125 votes.

In the state House of Assembly election, the PDP got 257 votes while the APC had 118 votes.

______________________________________________________________________________

5:24 PM - Kaduna governor, El-Rufai wins his polling unit

At PU 024, Runka/MarnonaAnguwan Sarki, Kaduna north LGA where Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, voted.

Governorship Results

PDP: 59

APC: 367

______________________________________________________________________________

5:18 PM - Governorship Result: APC wins Buhari's polling unit

The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in President Muhammadu Buhari's unit in Katsina State.

Buhari's Unit 003 is in Sarkin Yara A Ward in Daura Local Government Area of the State.

The APC, whose candidate is Governor Aminu Masari, polled 370 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Senator Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 42 votes in scores tabulated by the Presiding Officer, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi.

______________________________________________________________________________

5:14 PM - A few results from Zamfara state

Governorship election result

PU 014, Line Dan Hasi Ward, Gusau

APC: 148

PDP: 24

PU 019 Beside Emir palace, Madawaki

APC: 303

PDP: 77

PU 016, Bayan Masalacin Jumat, Gusau.

APC: 451

PDP: 44

______________________________________________________________________________

5:02 PM - OYO STATE GOVERNOR, AJIMOBI LOSES POLLING UNIT TO PDP

PU 20, ward 11, Ibadan south west LGA where Abiola Ajimobi, governor of the state, voted.

Governorship election

APC: 112

PDP: 145

______________________________________________________________________________

4:55 PM - Lagos

IPU 008 Apapa LGA, Lagos state (front of health center)

Governorship election results

APC: 129

PDP: 109.



Oyo North. Itesiwaju LG, Oyo state ward 08, PU 002

Governorship election

APC: 133

PDP: 120

______________________________________________________________________________

4:50 PM - Bauchi governor loses polling unit to PDP

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of APC has lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP.

The governorship result is as follows:

PDP 358

APC 288

Invalid votes 59

Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis was the Presiding Officer, Mr. Chinedu Onora.

______________________________________________________________________________



Abeokuta South Ward 11 PU 021

Governorship election result

APC: 53

APM: 76

ADC: 44

PDP 03

State assembly

APC: 77

APM: 64

ADC: 22

______________________________________________________________________________

4:35 PM - More results from Lagos state

PU 21, Ward 05, Ikorodu



Governorship election result

APC: 87

PDP: 36

State assembly

PDP: 34

APC: 88

PU: 007, ward 15, Lagos Island

Governorship election result

APC: 129

PDP: 15

House of Assembly

APC: 124

PDP: 16



PU 06, Ward 15 Eiyekole Lagos Island, Lagos state.

Governorship



APC - 97

PDP - 12



State assembly

APC: 93

PDP: 15



PU 024, Ward 11, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA

Governorship election result.

APC: 78

PDP: 30

______________________________________________________________________________

4:12 PM - Election results in Ward 27, Unit 004, in the Ago-Sasa area of Ipokia Local Government.

House of Assembly

APM - 182

APC - 16

ADP - 18



Governorship

APM - 199

APC - 15

______________________________________________________________________________

4:09 PM - Some results across different polling units nationwide

Polling Unit 003, Tattarawa Ward, Dawakin LGA, Kano

House of Assembly result

PDP 50

APC 171

Governorship result

PDP 58

APC 162

Results for State Constituency.

PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.

Lagos State.

APC - 48

PDP - 18

ACCORD - 7

Lagos Central, Apapa LGA,

PU 004 (Jimi Agbaje PU)

House of Assembly

APC 73

PDP 66.





House of Assembly

PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.

Lagos State.

APC - 48

PDP - 18



PU 02, 04 OKE- BALOGUN EPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT, LAGOS (polling unit of APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hamzat Obafemi.)

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

PDP 32

APC 195

GOVERNORSHIP

PDP 33

APC 198



PU 004, Lagos Central, Apapa LGA, (Jimi Agbaje's PU)

House of Assembly

APC 73

PDP 66.

PU 018, Ward 6, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA,Lagos State.

APC - 48

PDP - 18

______________________________________________________________________________

3:33 PM - APM defeats APC in Governor Amosun's polling unit

Ward 6 PU 008, Ita-Gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta south LGA where Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, voted

APC: 31

APM: 70

PDP: 00

______________________________________________________________________________



3:30 PM - SANWO-OLU WINS HIS POLLING UNIT

APC governorship candidate in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu sweeps at his polling unit in Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019, Ikoyi.

Governorship election result

APC: 124 votes

PDP: 26 votes

______________________________________________________________________________

3:15 PM - Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate, Busari loses polling unit to APC

Deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, lost her polling unit, Adekunle Unit 21 Ward D.

Governorship

PDP - 23

APC - 90



For the House of Assembly:

PDP - 21

APC - 88

______________________________________________________________________________

