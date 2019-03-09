LIVE UPDATES: 2019 Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election

We officially welcome you to the NigerianEye's LIVE COVERAGE of The 2019 Governorship and State Assembly Elections - (Please continue to refresh this page for LIVE updates)

5: 30 PM - Saraki wins polling unit for PDP



Senate President Bukola Saraki has won his polling unit (006), Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area, for the Peoples Democratic Party.

For the governorship election, the PDP polled 253 votes while the All Progressives Congress polled 125 votes.

In the state House of Assembly election, the PDP got 257 votes while the APC had 118 votes.

The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in President Muhammadu Buhari's unit in Katsina State.

Buhari's Unit 003 is in Sarkin Yara A Ward in Daura Local Government Area of the State.

The APC, whose candidate is Governor Aminu Masari, polled 370 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Senator Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 42 votes in scores tabulated by the Presiding Officer, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emerged victorious at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's polling unit in Victoria Garden City, Lekki.

The APC scored 223 votes as against the 175 votes polled by the Peoples Democratic Party's Jimi Agbaje. The counting of the votes was concluded around 4:20pm

The ruling party lost to the PDP by a wide margin during the presidential election two weeks ago.

4:50 PM - Bauchi governor loses polling unit to PDP

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of APC has lost his polling unit to Bala Mohammed of PDP.

The governorship result is as follows:

PDP 358

APC 288

Invalid votes 59

Announcing the outcome of the election in the governor’s Gindin Durumi polling unit of Bauchi metropolis was the Presiding Officer, Mr. Chinedu Onora.



______________________________________________________________________________There was rancor among some women in Ward 009, PU 010, Ibadan south-east LGA after Adebayo Adelabu, APC governorship aspirant in the state, gave a gift to the group and some failed to get their N200 share of the gift

3:33 PM - APM defeats APC in Governor Amosun's polling unit

Ward 6 PU 008, Ita-Gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta south LGA where Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, voted

APC: 31

APM: 70

PDP: 00

3:30 PM - SANWO-OLU WINS HIS POLLING UNIT

APC governorship candidate in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu sweeps at his polling unit in Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019, Ikoyi.

Governorship election result

APC: 124 votes

PDP: 26 votes

3:15 PM - Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate, Busari loses polling unit to APC

Deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, lost her polling unit, Adekunle Unit 21 Ward D.

Governorship

PDP - 23

APC - 90



For the House of Assembly:

PDP - 21

APC - 88

2:59 PM - Early results are starting to roll in, bookmark this page and keep refreshing for fresh updates

2:39 PM - Sorting and counting of votes is underway in many polling units nationwide

2:34 PM - Sorting has commenced at polling unit 018, Kasuwa Dare junction, Garba Dawo ward, Jos north LGA



2:31 PM - Massive underage voting reported in Bauchi state

— Situation Room (@SituationRoomNg) March 9, 2019

2:21 PM - Ballot boxes snatched in Kogi state

Voters at Adankolo community Lokoja scampered for safety after hoodlums shot in the air sporadically and made away with ballot boxes and papers. The five polling units at St Luke Primary school were affected.



2:15 PM - Political thugs flex muscles in Akwa Ibom

More polling units are being invaded by suspected political thugs as the end of voting draws nearer. In PU 6, ward 3, Oruk Anam LGA, hoodlums are said to have carted away ballot boxes. There are also reported cases of thuggery and intimidation of voters across wards 3, 5 and 12, also within the LGA. In Ikot Asianga unit, Mbon Ebre, ward 7, armed thugs are reported to have also made away with election materials.

2:11 PM - Man arrested for suspected ballot box snatching by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ode Afanda, Pakata Road, Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.



______________________________________________________________________________In Ogun state, Adekunle akinlade the governorship candidate of APM casting vote alongside wife______________________________________________________________________________Oyo State PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Seyi Makinde, casting his vote at Abayomi Iwo-road ward 011 polling unit 001 Ibadan North East local government area of Oyo State______________________________________________________________________________Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, casting his at his polling unit 20 Commercial Grammar School Oluyole Estate, Ward 11, Ibadan South West______________________________________________________________________________

Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Election is presently not going on at any polling unit at Ogudu/ojota, Kosofe, Lagos due to the refusal of ad hoc staff to work.

Present at the RAC center located at Ogudu Primary School, Ogudu/Ojota are INEC ad-hoc staff and security personnel. While many have taken different sleeping positions, some are sitting and discussing, while many are idle and whiling away time.

Part of the issues that led to the shutdown of electoral process is the non-payment of money to the ad hoc staff, an alleged missing of ballot papers in the RAC Center and other issues.

In the bid to hear from an INEC staff on what the issues are, she stated that update will be given soon.

However, more security personnel have arrived alongside INEC officials, they have presently converged in a classroom, deliberating.

1:37 PM -Vote buying in Gawuna Ward, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.



1:31 PM - Some persons alleged to be agents of the APC have been caught with cash in Akure. it was gathered that the incident happened at Adu Memorial unit, ward 8, in the state capital.



______________________________________________________________________________Governor Rotimi Akeredoku of Ondo State while casting his vote at ward 5, Unit 6, Ijebu Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo______________________________________________________________________________Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), casts his vote at PU 10 Ward 009, Oke Odo in Ibadan South-East LG

1:00 PM - We want elections everyday - Ogun state food vendors

These are happy times for food vendors in Iperu, in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, as they claimed to be making good sales because of the elections.

As of 12 noon, some of those who spoke to our source said they were almost through with sales.

"Today's sale is unbelievable. I am almost done with selling. We are making good money. I have made close to N40,000 already. We want elections everyday," Fatimo Ademola, a rice vendor, said. The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dapo Abiodun, is still being awaited at the ward.



______________________________________________________________________________Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, casts his vote at ward 8, PU14, Ubima community, Ikwerre LGA.______________________________________________________________________________

12:40PM - Atiku votes in Adamawa

Atiku Abubakar after casting his vote at Ajiya ward 012, Yola North, Adamawa State during the governorship and House of Assembly election in Saturday.



12:30 PM -Polling Unit 002, Humtudi ward, Maiha local government area of Adamawa State. Party agents of APC and PDP fought physically until security personnel intervened.

______________________________________________________________________________

12:13 PM - Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State arrives to cast his vote at PU 003 in Taikung, Kurungbou Ward 007, Ajikamai, Shendam LGA



12:03 PM - Jimi Agbaje casts his vote.

Jimi Agbaje, the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state just voted at polling unit; PU 004, Ward A, Hinderea Road, Liverpool, Apapa, Lagos West after casting his vote alongside his wife.

Mr Agbaje was only able to vote after several attempts with the card reader, his fingerprint was identified.

Mr Agbaje told journalists that low turnout during election should be a concern to all those that want to advance democracy because the citizens must be part and parcel of democratic process.

"When you don't have a good turn-out, there are many factors that could account for it. In the case of Lagos today, it could be as a result of what happened in the last election in terms of intimidation, thuggery, ballot box snatching, violence, that could have affected it," he said.

"But there are deeper issues, if the people do not believe in the process, then they ask themselves why bother. It's a chicken and egg situation and we must continue to appeal to the people that they must believe in the process and exercise their rights.".

When asked about his chances of winning the election, Mr Agbaje said "I have no doubt about that, all I need is that there is no violence, ballot box snatching, ballot papers burning and we do not have the kind of intimidation that we had in last election. The numbers are on our side and we have no cause to fear."

11:56 AM - Senate President Bukola Saraki casts his vote at Ajikobi Ward, Unit 0



11:50 AM - Ahmed Umar Fintiri, PDP governorship candidate in Adamawa State, has just voted at his Gulak IDP camp polling unit in Madagali Local Government.



11:43 AM - EFCC operatives intercept bags of cash meant for vote-buying



#Polls At North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State, EFCC operatives intercept bags of cash meant for vote-buying. In an attempt to arrest the culprit, some thugs attacked operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol. #SayNoToVoteBuying pic.twitter.com/LhalUk2RZq — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 9, 2019

11:33 AM - Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun votes at Ita-Gbangba, Ward 6, Unit 8, Abeokuta South LG, Ogun State.



Fight started after the Director General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, South, Gbenga Daniel, voted at his polling unit.

He had given some residents, who milled around his car, some money when some of them started exchanging blows.



______________________________________________________________________________Polling unit 017 mayoguli ward maiha local government area Adamawa state voting in progress situation calm and orderly______________________________________________________________________________

11:15 AM - APC governorship candidate for Lagos state, Babajide Sanwolu casts his vote at polling unit 019, Ikoyi, Etiosa local government, Lagos state.



______________________________________________________________________________Very low turnout of voters at PU 029, Kigo Road, Kaduna North LGA. A voter, Donatus Eze, said people did not turn out because their votes didn't count during the February 23 elections.

11:08 AM - No voting in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos state - INEC officials protest unpaid allowances

11:06 AM - Vote buyers nabbed in Sokoto



DSS operatives have arrested some people for buying votes in PU010, Gagi B, Sokoto South LGA

11:03 AM - Vice President, Yemi Osinabjo, and his wife, Dolapo, arrive at their polling unit at VGC, Lekki.



______________________________________________________________________________Abak Ward 3, Unit 5, Abak local government, Akwa Ibom.

The two card readers not working. One was detecting another polling unit. The RAC technician could only fix one card reader

And at Unit 6, Ward 9, Udung Inyang Village hall.Mbo LGA: Akwa Ibom. Voting is still yet to commence. No ink and several efforts to get new ink have been futile.

______________________________________________________________________________

10:58 AM - Former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola votes

PU002, Ward 09, State grammar school, Eric Moore Surulere LGA, Lagos. BABATUNDE RAJI FASHOLA just casted His vote



10:56 AM - Imo state governorship candidate of the AA boasts - 'I will surely defeat my opponent'



The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo state, Uche Nwosu has expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Nwosu, who voted alongside his wife at 09:30 a.m. at polling unit 004 in Eziama Obire in the Nkwerre LGA of the state, said that he was happy with the voting process.



______________________________________________________________________________Prospective voters are stranded at the polling unit of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of the absence of electoral officials.

As at the time of this report, not a single ballot had been cast at unit 047, ward 3, Ikeja local government area of Lagos where the APC leader usually votes.

10:47 AM - OGUN STATE



Ward 3,PU 03 (iperu 1) IKENNE L/G ,Ogun EAST Senatorial district,Ogun state.

This is the polling unit of Dapo Abiodun, the ogun state All Progressives Congress governorship candidate,Voting and registration have commenced as voters are keenly waiting to cast their votes.

Also,International observers are available at the polling unit to observe the election, as we await the Governorship Candidate.

10:43 AM - Underage voters flaunt their PVC's

Suspected underage voters spotted at PU 015, ward 04, Shendam LGA.



— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 9, 2019

______________________________________________________________________________Operatives of the EFCC Ilorin Zonal Office, Kwara State arrest Abdulkareem Abdulsalem for sharing money to voters on election day at Unit 7, Kwara State College of Education.

10:34 AM - Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode arrives at ward A5, unit 33, Epe, alongside his wife, Bolanle, to cast his vote.



The Independent National Electoral Commission has provided some phone numbers that members of the public could call in case of any eventuality.

These are the numbers: Hotlines: 0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632), 09050858629, 09050858675, 09050858649, 08180958715, 08180958717, 08180958709,



09025038466, 07086945927, 08120183063, 07062896047, 08105119010, 08146697603,

10:13 AM - Obasanjo votes



At ward 11, Unit 22, Abeokuta North LG, Ogun State. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo just cssted his vote

10:06 AM - PU 30 Ward 9 Eti Osa LGA, Voting has commenced but card reader is not being used because according to the PO, the date is all wrong and it has not been configured. They are currently using manual accreditation. Party agents are also on ground with one police officer and one NSCDC officer

10:05 AM - Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his wife, Rasheedat at their Agassa polling unit.



10:00 AM - At PU2, ward 11, Itak, Ikono LGA, the PDP are holding voters and journalists to ransom. Some youths threatened to beat and seize the phone of any journalist caught taking unauthorised shots while thugs are harassing any stakeholder that questions the process

9:52 AM - INEC office burnt in Ebonyi

The police have confirmed the burning of INEC's registration area centre (RAC) in Ezza North LGA , Ebonyi by suspected hoodlums.

9:50 AM - Junction, Ikeja LGA, PU 24/11/01/005.

The INEC staff just arrived and are still preparing to start. An APO1said that there they had a delay in payment, that's why they came late. There are two policemen on sight.



9:44 AM - Voters waiting to exercise their franchise after a reported card reader failure at polling unit 006, Narakuta B ward in Jos north.



______________________________________________________________________________85-year-old Aminatu Olorunmbe casting her votes at Ward 12, Isote, Sagamu.______________________________________________________________________________

9:35 AM - A visually impaired voter, Hamzat Kamarudeen, after casting his vote at State Senior Grammar School (Special) on Itolo Street, Surulere



— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) March 9, 2019

9:24 AM - President Buhari votes in Daura, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote in his home town Daura in Katsina state.

The president arrived his polling unit at about 8 am in the company of his wife, Aisha.

Responding to questions from journalists, the president said he was not surprised that his victory at the February 23 election is being challenged.

On the fears of possible violence during the governorship elections, Mr Buhari said he was leaving it to the security agencies to tackle.

9:19 AM - PU 15 Ward 8, Obio Akpor LGA of Rivers State.

Voting exercise is ongoing smoothly, though the turnout, at the time of observation, is very low. The PO says there has not been any problem and that card reader is working well.



9:16 AM - Voting has started in Ibadan South West, ward 2, PU 013



Ward 6 Unit 001 Voting Point C, Uyo LGA, Akwa Ibom: Mild disruption has occurred as voters resists another voter who was moving along the voting queue canvassing votes for the PDP. One woman particularly resists him vehemently and raises alarm.

9:06 AM - Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State in the queue to cast his vote at his polling unit , 024 Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna



______________________________________________________________________________Voting has commenced at PU005, Ajikobi ward 2, Ilorin, this is the polling unit of senate president, Bukola Saraki______________________________________________________________________________Voters are upset as the card reader is not working at PU008, Magagingirin, Sokoto north LGA______________________________________________________________________________Voting begins at Ward 14 Unit 7, Sagamu, Ogun State.______________________________________________________________________________

8:30 AM - Voting commences at Ward 9, Unit 07, Onireke, Ibadan North LGA, Oyo State



To be declared winner, a governorship candidate must not only get the highest number of votes, he must also win at least one quarter of total votes cast in two-thirds of all the local government areas in the state.

This is contained in the guidelines for the governorship election posted by INEC on its website. The commission said the collation officer for a state can only return as winner, any candidate who “(i) has the majority of votes cast at the election; (and) (ii) has not less than one quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the LGAs in the state.”

The guidelines stated that “Where no candidate meets the requirements of the majority of votes cast and the electoral two-thirds, as provided in 41b (i) and (ii) above, a run-off election will be organised by the commission within 21 days in line with the provisions of Section 179 (2) to (5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.” In case of cancelled votes, the guidelines stated that the returning officer should not declare any candidate winner if the margin between the two leading candidates is less than the number of registered voters at the polling unit or units where votes were cancelled or did not hold at all. The commission stated that in line with sections 26 and 53 of the Electoral Act, a winner would only be declared after a fresh poll has been conducted at the polling unit(s) where votes were cancelled or did not hold at all.

