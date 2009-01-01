PDP wins in Ajimobi’s unit
Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, defeated Adebayo Adelabu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, at the polling unit of Abiola Ajimobi, the incumbent governor.
Makinde polled 145 votes ahead of Adelabu who had 112 votes at Oluyole Community Grammar School, Ibadan, where the governor voted.
Ajimobi had campaigned vigorously for Adelabu even after losing his senatorial bid.
The election is a tight race between the PDP and APC candidate.
