Four INEC officials abducted in Benue

Gunmen have kidnapped four officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue state.

The incident happened at Tarka local government area of the state.

Nentawe Goshwe, the state resident electoral commissioner, confirmed the incident but did not go into details.

It was gathered that they had not been released as of the time this report was filed.

Their kidnappers reportedly diverted the electoral materials they were taking to polling units in the local government.

