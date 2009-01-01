Home | News | General | O to ge?: Saraki wins polling unit for PDP
O to ge?: Saraki wins polling unit for PDP



Senate President Bukola Saraki has won his polling unit (006), Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area, for the Peoples Democratic Party.

For the governorship election, the PDP polled 253 votes while the All Progressives Congress polled 125 votes.

In the state House of Assembly election, the PDP got 257 votes while the APC had 118 votes.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

