Governorship Result: Buhari delivers polling unit to APC governorship candidate
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in President Muhammadu Buhari's unit in Katsina State.
Buhari's Unit 003 is in Sarkin Yara A Ward in Daura Local Government Area of the State.
The APC, whose candidate is Governor Aminu Masari, polled 370 votes.
He defeated his closest rival, Senator Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 42 votes in scores tabulated by the Presiding Officer, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi.
The APC also defeated the PDP in the House of Assembly election in the unit by scoring 368 votes.
The PDP followed with 40 votes; Accord, 3 and NRM, 1.
The unit has 898 registered voters.
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles