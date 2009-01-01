Police intercept vehicle loaded with thumb-printed ballot papers in Kano

Police in Kano on Saturday intercepted a vehicle loaded with thumb-printed ballot papers in Kano metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest of the vehicle in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.

He said the vehicle was intercepted at Magwan Polling Unit at Magwan Primary School in Nassarawa Local Government area of the state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer from the local government area reported the matter and he was directed to move the vehicle to the police command.

He said the vehicle was under police custody and investigation had commenced to ascertain the persons behind the act so that they could be prosecuted.

“Yes, it is true a vehicle was intercepted with ballot papers around 12 noon and it is now with the Police at the state CID.

“The investigation will reveal whether the ballot papers are genuine or not,” the spokesman said.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the vehicle, a Sienna with registration number TRN 54 GR, was allegedly arrested along with five others occupants of the vehicle.

The witness alleged that 5,000 of the intercepted ballot papers were for governorship election, while 2,500 were for the state assembly election.

Another witness identified as Shazal gave more details of what happened.

Speaking via telephone, Shazal said: “Two cars drove to the back of the polling unit with ballot papers in their booths and two corps members entered the car. When people noticed their movements, they asked who they were, and the people claimed to be INEC officials.

“But the people did not believe them, and other people’s attention was called. After seeing the ballot papers, the police arrested the cars and towed them to the Kano state police headquarter in Bumpai.”

The governorship polls in Kano could determine the political careers of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Although there are 54 governorship candidates in Kano, the contest is really between Mr Ganduje of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Mr Kwankwaso’s anointed candidate, Abba Yusuf, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP lost the presidential and all senatorial seats in Kano during the February 23 elections. So, the opposition party must give all it has in today’s election.

