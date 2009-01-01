Landslide victory for El-Rufai at own polling unit

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has recorded a landslide victory in his polling unit.
Mr El-Rufai voted in polling unit 024, Ungwar Sarki ward in Kaduna North Local Government.
Mr El-Rufai is seeking to return to the government house for another four years on the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
His main contender is Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
At the end of counting Saturday afternoon, the governor polled 367 votes to massively edge his closest rival, Mr Ashiru who had 59.
The result was announced by the President Officer, Abdullahi Hamza.
As at the time of filing this report, counting is ongoing in several polling units across the state.
