Celebration as APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, wins polling unit

There was jubilation on Saturday after the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, won his polling unit.

Abiodun, at the end of voting at Ward 3 Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne, polled 240 votes.

His closest rival, Adekunle Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement, polled 71 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Buruji Kashamu, polled five votes.

The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission Presiding Officer, Timothy Olajimi.

In the House of Assembly, APC scored 215 votes, APM had 72 votes, while PDP scored 8 votes.

During the Presidential and National Assembly elections, APC lost the ward to the PDP.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019