VOTE BUYING: EFCC arrests Ogun State House of Assembly contestant with cash to buy votes (PHOTOS)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Sotayo Olatayo Johnson, a contestant for the State House of Assembly election in Ogun State.

Johnson was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit, Abeokuta, Ogun State. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 9 March 2019

