Home | News | General | VOTE BUYING: EFCC arrests Ogun State House of Assembly contestant with cash to buy votes (PHOTOS)
VOTE BUYING: EFCC arrests Ogun State House of Assembly contestant with cash to buy votes (PHOTOS)
- 2 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Sotayo Olatayo Johnson, a contestant for the State House of Assembly election in Ogun State.
He wasallegedly caught with N1.709 million neatly arranged in envelopes
Johnson was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
He was caught with some amounts of money neatly arranged in envelops stashed in carrier bags.
#Polls: EFCC operatives arrest Sotayo Olatayo Johnson, a contestant for Ogun State House of Assembly, allegedly caught with N1.709million neatly arranged in envelopes stashed in carrier bags.— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 9 March 2019
He was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit, Abeokuta, Ogun State. #SayNoToVoteBuying pic.twitter.com/2xGyrtVyI4
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 53 of 53