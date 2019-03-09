Home | News | General | VOTE BUYING: EFCC arrests Ogun State House of Assembly contestant with cash to buy votes (PHOTOS)
Ballot box snatchers had a field day in Ibadan
Lagos Guber: Sanwo-olu wins his polling unit

VOTE BUYING: EFCC arrests Ogun State House of Assembly contestant with cash to buy votes (PHOTOS)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Sotayo Olatayo Johnson, a contestant for the State House of Assembly election in Ogun State.

He was 

allegedly caught with N1.709 million neatly arranged in envelopes

Johnson was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
He was caught with some amounts of money neatly arranged in envelops stashed in carrier bags.

#Polls: EFCC operatives arrest Sotayo Olatayo Johnson, a contestant for Ogun State House of Assembly, allegedly caught with N1.709million neatly arranged in envelopes stashed in carrier bags.
He was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit, Abeokuta, Ogun State. #SayNoToVoteBuying pic.twitter.com/2xGyrtVyI4
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 9 March 2019

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 53 of 53