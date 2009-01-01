Lagos Guber: Sanwo-olu wins his polling unit
The All Progressive Congress (APC) Lagos gubernatorial candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won at his polling unit in Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019, Ikoyi.
Governorship election result
APC: 124 votes
PDP: 26 votes
