Governor Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, have lost their respective polling units to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Saturday’s election.

While Okorocha lost the Government House polling booth in the governorship and House of Assembly elections, his former Chief of Staff, Nwosu of the Action Alliance, AA, also lost his polling unit.

PDP polled a total of 38 in the Government House unit 001 and 62 votes in unit 002 while APC polled 6 and 7 votes from unit 001 and 002 respectively.

For the House of Assembly election, PDP polled 40 and 53 votes from units 001 and 002, while APC polled 8 and 7 votes from the units.

Uche Nwosu’s AA polled 14 and 21 votes from the two polling units for the governorship and 9 and 27 votes for the House of Assembly.

Total votes scored by the PDP in the governorship election at the Government House unit was 100 while APC scored 13.

For the House of Assembly, PDP polled 93 while APC polled 17.

