The Allied Peoples Movement, APM, has won the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections at the polling units where former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Ibikunle Amosun voted in Ogun State.

The APM’s gubernatorial candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, equally won his polling unit where he voted in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area.

Obasanjo’s Ward 11, Unit 22, Abeokuta North LG, Ogun State

Governorship Result

Amosun’s Ita Gbangba, Ward 6, Unit 8, Abeokuta South LG, Ogun State

GOVERNORSHIP

Akinlade’s Polling Unit 22, Agosasa, Ipokia LG

However, former Ogun Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba delivered his polling unit for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Osoba’s Polling Unit

