APM defeats APC, PDP in Obasanjo, Amosun, Akinlade’s polling units
The Allied Peoples Movement, APM, has won the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections at the polling units where former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Ibikunle Amosun voted in Ogun State.
The APM’s gubernatorial candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, equally won his polling unit where he voted in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area.
Obasanjo’s Ward 11, Unit 22, Abeokuta North LG, Ogun State
Governorship Result
Amosun’s Ita Gbangba, Ward 6, Unit 8, Abeokuta South LG, Ogun State
GOVERNORSHIP
Akinlade’s Polling Unit 22, Agosasa, Ipokia LG
However, former Ogun Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba delivered his polling unit for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
Osoba’s Polling Unit
