Two persons lost their lives in a cult clash involving two rival factions in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The clash involved Black Axe and Vickings Confraternity took place during the House of Assembly elections in Anambra state.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement, also said a female presiding officer, one Meniri Njideka, of Nawfia, was allegedly abducted at Afor market square unit Mbaukwu in Awka South LGA.

He said the officer was later rescued and treated at the Police Clinic, Awka and discharged.

He further disclosed that three suspects were arrested and a locally made Pistol with four live ammunition recovered in the shooting in Agulu township polling unit.

Mohammed said: “There are isolated cases recorded in some areas such as shooting incidents and disruption of voting at Agulu township polling unit where three suspects were arrested and a locally made Pistol with four live ammunition recovered.

“There was another shooting incident also at Nwanebo Primary School 1 and 2 inside Immaculate Catholic Berth Church premises Ula in Ekwulobia involving two private security guards of the church following a scuffle.

“One of the security guard namely Ngozi Goodwill short his colleague one MO Justses Anyadike ‘m’aged 26 years on his leg.”

“The pallets of the expanded cartridges also brushed five other persons who came to vote at the polling booth and sustained minor injuries and were treated.

“The Principal suspects were arrested and two Pump Action, seven live cartridges and one expanded cartridge were recovered.

“There was also an isolated incident of cult clash of two rival factions Black Axe and Vickings Confraternity leading to the death of two yet to be identified persons at Obosi.

“Case under investigation and efforts being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.”

The PPRO listed other offences recorded during the election to include thuggery at Nri in Anaocha LGA, Umouji ward in Ogidi and Ntege where the Command responded promptly and effected arrest at the above-mentioned scenes.

“Meanwhile, a total number of 47 persons were arrested for various offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault, and unlawful possession of Firearm.

“Exhibits recovered includes 2 double barrel guns, 1 locally made pistol, 4 life ammunition, 3 expanded ammunition, 1 Toyota Hilux, 1 L300 Bus, 291 Ballot papers, 1 motorcycle, dry leave suspected to be Indian hemp, Cash Sum of #173,420

“All suspects have been transferred to CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution,” he added.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019