Lagos State All Progressive Congress Governorship (APC) Candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the polling unit of his Alliance for Democracy (AD) counterpart, Owolabi Salis, in Aturanse Estate, Phase 11, Gbadada, Lagos.

The result was announced by the Presiding Officer of the unit, Mr. Rasak at about 6: 15 pm.

He said Sanwo-Olu polled 102 to beat his closet rival, the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje who clinched 60.

Salis scored 13 while the candidate of All Democratic Party, (ADP) Rasheed Gbadamosi scored 6

Also, APC won the House of Assembly, Kosofe Constituency seat at the polling unit with 102 votes to PDP’s 63, AD’s 8 and ADP’s 4.

Salis said he would accept the overall results of the election if it was free and fair.

He said the election generally had been adjudged to be peaceful in parts of Lagos, except in Mushin and Ogudu where he alleged ballot papers were missing.

Salis said: “In my polling unit, there has not been incidence of ballot snatching and vote buying.

“They are elites who have conducted themselves in a peaceful manner”.

He added: “Though, I cannot talk about other places but on the field, information reaching me was that the election so far has been free and fair.

“However, my concern is at the collation centres, if there are obvious cases of fraudulent practices, I will contest this election in court.”

The gubernatorial candidate lamented the low turn of voters across the state, which he noted was not the best for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He said that out of 777, 000 registered voters in Alimosho Area of Lagos, less than 11 per cent voted in the presidential and national assembly election.

